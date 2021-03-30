DepEd urged to uphold welfare of teachers in â€˜NCR Plusâ€™ amid ECQ

#VACCINEWATCHPH
A public school teacher records a lesson for her class under DepEd's distance learning this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

DepEd urged to uphold welfare of teachers in ‘NCR Plus’ amid ECQ

(Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — A senator on Tuesday called on the Department of Education to ensure that teachers have access to COVID-19 testing and treatment as enhanced community quarantine is implemented in Metro Manila and nearby areas in an effort to arrest the unprecedented spike in cases. 

"Despite the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and now that our vaccination program is beginning, we must not neglect the safety and welfare of our teachers and staff who are sacrificing to continue education in the midst of the pandemic," Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said in Filipino. 

"We need to reassure them that they have somewhere to run and they will receive support in case they get sick."  

Gatchalian chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. 

He recalled that DepEd last year said that its employees are covered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for COVID-19 hospitalization and treatment. He also noted that the Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC) also provides the Employees’ Compensation (EC) Program with income, medical, and other health benefits in the event of work-related sickness, injury, or death. 

However, the senator said these programs must trickle down to every last teacher and non-teaching staff to boost morale. 

Gatchalian also recommended that DepED avail of saliva tests at the Philippine Red Cross, which come at a lower cost and show faster results than RT-PCR. 

Priority list for vaccination

In addition to calling for the strict implementation of alternative work arrangements for teachers, Gatchalian emphasized the need to move them up the priority list for vaccination—something which at least 33 education, business, and medical groups are urging the government to do as well. 

He urged that teachers be moved up two spots up the priority list from B1 to A4, which includes frontline personnel in essential sectors and uniformed personnel. 

Adopted Senate Resolution No. 92, which was sponsored by Gatchalian and recommends the pilot resumption of face-to-face classes in limited areas, also called for the prioritization of teachers in the COVID-19 vaccination program.

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

