Robredo urges youths to vote in 2022 elections
In an interview with Wake Up With Jim and Saab Podcast, the Vice President cited the role of the youth vote and mail-in voting in the election of US President Joe Biden last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Office of the Vice President

Robredo urges youths to vote in 2022 elections

Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - March 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday urged Filipinos, especially the youth, to vote in the May 2022 presidential elections.

In an interview with Wake Up With Jim and Saab Podcast, the Vice President cited the role of the youth vote and mail-in voting in the election of US President Joe Biden last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the 2016 elections in the US between (Donald) Trump and Hillary (Clinton), Hillary was leading in all surveys but lost during the elections. When the votes were already being analyzed, the youth did not vote, the minority did not vote. So they had Trump for four years,” Robredo said.

“And because they knew that that was one of the reasons why Trump became president, they really exerted a lot of effort in encouraging people to register and vote, especially the young people and the minorities – and Biden happened,” she said.

Robredo said in 2020, the US opposition, despite their disagreements during the primaries, united to ensure that Trump would not win another term.

“For example, (Bernie) Sanders opposed a lot of Biden’s beliefs. Same with Kamala (Harris) and Elizabeth Warren. But because they made an agreement that their main opponent was Trump and the ultra-conservative team behind him, they set aside their individual political ambitions to be united,” she said.

“The voters participated, there were several mail-in voters and many have registered,” she said.

As of February, there are 2.4 million Filipinos who registered to vote for next year’s elections, according to the Commission on Elections.

The poll body is targeting to register four million new voters before the Sept. 30 deadline.

