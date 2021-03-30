#VACCINEWATCHPH
Oil price rollback today
Philstar.com/Irish Lising, file

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - March 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Oil prices have been slashed by over P1 per liter today as Filipinos are locked down inside their homes due to strict quarantine rules.

In separate advisories, oil firms said gasoline prices would be decreased by P1.20 per liter, diesel prices by P1.30 per liter and kerosene prices by P1.40 per liter.

This is the second consecutive week diesel and kerosene prices were rolled back.

Chevron Philippines Inc., the marketer of Caltex in the Philippines, said its price adjustments would take effect at 12:01 a.m.

Petron Corp., Petro Gazz, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Seaoil Philippines and PTT Philippines said their price adjustments would take effect at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Cleanfuel said it would reduce gasoline and diesel prices by 8:01 a.m.

