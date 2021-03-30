IATF told to tap crisis managers, health experts

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) should tap crisis managers and health experts to help address the COVID-19 crisis in the country, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said yesterday.

Sotto said officials of the IATF and other agencies tasked to address the pandemic “are in dire need of help in controlling the health crisis.”

“There is nothing wrong if IATF will be aided or led by crisis managers and health experts. Maybe it’s better if our government also listens to what they (health experts) are saying. There’s nothing wrong if the government would have many choices. They should set aside their pride and think of what’s best for our countrymen,” Sotto said in Filipino.

Sen. Grace Poe also hoped the latest lockdown would have a “better ending” compared to last year.

“If this lockdown is a necessary replay of the past, we hope for a better ending this time, one that will bring us closer to overcoming this pandemic. As we remain in our homes, we hope vaccination, testing, contact tracing and isolation will be relentless and wide-ranging,” Poe said.

“We seek timely and sufficient cash aid and other assistance to needy families, so they won’t be forced to go out of their homes to find food and basic needs,” she added.

For Sen. Risa Hontiveros, as long as the same people are in charge of the pandemic response and there is failure to address the problem head on, it will be the ordinary Filipinos who will continue to suffer.

“As long as the same people manage the pandemic response, we will get the same results. We need better leadership. We need health experts who will carry out scientific, evidence-based solutions. We need competent and empathetic medical professionals to get us through this crisis,” Hontiveros said.