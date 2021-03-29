DOLE should check workers' complaints under DepEd TV project, Gatchalian says

MANILA, Philippines — The labor department should look into workers' complaints of delayed salaries under DepEd TV, the chairman of the Senate committee on education said Monday.

Complaints had surfaced in recent months that people tapped for the project were initially promised monthly payments, only to be told later that they will be paid on a per episode basis.

DepEd TV is among the platforms that the education department tapped for distance learning of students during the pandemic. It was led by the production company Ei2 Tech of TV personality Paolo Bediones.

"Media workers who became part of DepEd TV have a huge contribution to the continuity of education during this pandemic," Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said in a statement in Filipino. "This is why we have to make sure that their pay in exchange for their service is not delayed."

He said education officials had released P9 million in partial payments to Ei2 Tech by the second week of March. The senator added that a second phase of the project has P200 million in funding,and is in the bidding process.

Aside from Gatchalian, members of the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives have also called for a probe into the alleged labor violations.

The six-member bloc said DepEd has the "moral responsibility" to see to it that workers are compensated properly and without delay, "especially under the economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

In December 2020, workers in a letter to Pilipino Star Ngayon said Ei2 Tech had told them that it was struggling financially, but assured that their salaries would be paid in full before the year ends.

Bediones in response admitted that payments have been delayed but said that processing was underway.

He sought to defend himself from claims too, saying many workers do not have official receipts and Ei2 Tech could not issue payments without these, but that they have been "extremely understanding and accommodating." — with reports from Xave Gregorio