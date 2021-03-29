Palace vows aid during ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — The government aims to provide assistance not just to poorest households, but also to workers affected by the imposition of the strictest quarantine classification in areas that belong to the National Capital Region (NCR)-Plus bubble, Malacañang said over the weekend.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said economic managers are expected to discuss details of the assistance in a press briefing today.

“There will be assistance given, but it will be given to individuals who won’t be able to work during this one-week ECQ (enhanced community quarantine),” Roque said at a press briefing last Saturday. “The amount may be smaller than expected, but more people will receive it.”

Roque said the announcement of assistance – not only for beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps but also for those whose livelihoods are adversely affected by the ECQ – would be made today.

He said the government wants the assistance to reach the intended beneficiaries before the end of April.

Pandemic epicenter Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are on lockdown beginning today until April 4 as the soaring number of COVID-19 infections threatens to overwhelm hospitals and other health facilities.

Officials have said the ECQ was imposed during the Holy Week to minimize work interference.

Under the ECQ, persons below 18 years old and above 65 years old, those with health risks, and pregnant women should stay at home except when accessing essential goods or services and reporting for work in permitted offices or establishments.

The gathering of more than ten persons outside of the household is also prohibited. Common curfew hours of 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. are to be enforced but the movement of persons authorized to go outside their houses, cargo vehicles and public transportation should not be restricted. Only essential stores like groceries, pharmacies and hardware can operate in malls. Restaurant operations are limited to take-out and delivery. Public transportation can operate subject to the protocols to be set by the transportation department.

Last week, President Duterte said the Philippines could no longer afford to shut down the economy because it would spell “disaster.”

Food supply enough – DA

Yesterday, the Department of Agriculture (DA) assured the public of enough food supply in areas under ECQ in the duration of the strict restrictions.

“From March 29 to April 4, we assure fellow citizens that there is enough food for everyone as we observe the annual Christian Holy Week tradition,” said Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

He added that the DA and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) regional directors have been instructed early on to sustain the continuous transport and delivery of their respective surplus production of vegetables, fishery and livestock products and other basic food commodities to Metro Manila and major urban consumption centers.

“We will also ensure the unhampered movement of farm and fishery products -- including seeds, fertilizers, inputs, feeds, veterinary drugs and biologics, and other agri-fishery materials and equipment -- in continued partnership with local government units (LGUs) through the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP),” he added.

In addition, Dar said the department is also set to dispatch its Kadiwa on Wheels project that will bring surplus products from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to Kadiwa outlets and major public markets in Metro Manila, including those for cold storage at the Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) facilities in Taguig.

Meanwhile, Dar urged drivers and personnel of farm and fishery transport vehicles to bring with them the required identification documents to facilitate entry into the Greater Manila Area.

He added that while not required, it may help if they still have the food lane pass previously issued by the DA-regional field offices or DA-BFAR.

“We went through this similar situation last year when we were put under ECQ, and we see no reason why we cannot do the same or even perform better, next week and beyond,” Dar said.

Last week, agricultural advocacy group Tugon Kabuhayan urged the government to ensure the free flow of perishable food, as the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier imposed stricter travel restrictions for the NCR-Plus bubble. – Catherine Talavera