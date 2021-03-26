Filipinos fear getting COVID-19, but majority wonâ€™t get vaccinated â€“ poll

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly all Filipinos said they fear contracting COVID-19, but majority of them do not want to get vaccinated against the disease due to concerns about the safety of the jabs, a new survey by private pollster Pulse Asia showed.

The survey conducted last February 22 to March 3 showed that 94% of adult Filipinos are worried about getting COVID-19, but only 16% said they were willing to get vaccinated.

A majority of Filipino adults (61%) said they do not want to get any COVID-19 vaccine, while the remaining 23% said they are unsure whether they will get vaccinated.

Among those who said they are not getting inoculated and those undecided, the majority of them said they are unsure of the safety of the vaccines — a concern shared by all economic groups across all regions.

Meanwhile, 49% of those in class ABC who said they are not sure if they would want to get vaccinated are worried that the shots may not be effective against COVID-19.

The hesitation to get vaccinated by a majority of the population persists despite practically all adult Filipinos knowing about vaccines developed by China (100%), United States (99%), Russia (97%), the United Kingdom (96%) and India (93%).

Among the countries developing vaccines, there is huge distrust towards China, with 63% of the respondents saying they do not trust the shots made there. On the other hand, 44% said they trust COVID-19 vaccines developed in the US.

Majority, or 52%, of those who said they were willing to be vaccinated said they prefer the shot developed by Pfizer, while 22% said they prefer Sinovac, and only 9% said they would take any shot.

The survey is based on a sample of 2,400 adults with a ± 2% margin of error at the 95% confidence level.

Vaccine hesitancy still prevails despite the government’s campaign to educate Filipinos whose memories of the controversy surrounding the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia are still fresh.

The government began inoculating frontline health workers against COVID-19 last March 1, but this is moving at a slow pace.