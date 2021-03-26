#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Filipinos fear getting COVID-19, but majority wonâ€™t get vaccinated â€“ poll
Frontliners get inoculated with Aztrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine during the continuation of vaccination for health workers and frontliners at Marikina Sports Complex on March 24, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Filipinos fear getting COVID-19, but majority won’t get vaccinated – poll

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - March 26, 2021 - 5:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly all Filipinos said they fear contracting COVID-19, but majority of them do not want to get vaccinated against the disease due to concerns about the safety of the jabs, a new survey by private pollster Pulse Asia showed.

The survey conducted last February 22 to March 3 showed that 94% of adult Filipinos are worried about getting COVID-19, but only 16% said they were willing to get vaccinated.

A majority of Filipino adults (61%) said they do not want to get any COVID-19 vaccine, while the remaining 23% said they are unsure whether they will get vaccinated.

Among those who said they are not getting inoculated and those undecided, the majority of them said they are unsure of the safety of the vaccines — a concern shared by all economic groups across all regions.

Meanwhile, 49% of those in class ABC who said they are not sure if they would want to get vaccinated are worried that the shots may not be effective against COVID-19.

The hesitation to get vaccinated by a majority of the population persists despite practically all adult Filipinos knowing about vaccines developed by China (100%), United States (99%), Russia (97%), the United Kingdom (96%) and India (93%).

Among the countries developing vaccines, there is huge distrust towards China, with 63% of the respondents saying they do not trust the shots made there. On the other hand, 44% said they trust COVID-19 vaccines developed in the US.

Majority, or 52%, of those who said they were willing to be vaccinated said they prefer the shot developed by Pfizer, while 22% said they prefer Sinovac, and only 9% said they would take any shot.

The survey is based on a sample of 2,400 adults with a ± 2% margin of error at the 95% confidence level.

Vaccine hesitancy still prevails despite the government’s campaign to educate Filipinos whose memories of the controversy surrounding the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia are still fresh.

The government began inoculating frontline health workers against COVID-19 last March 1, but this is moving at a slow pace.

COVID-19 VACCINE PULSE ASIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Satellite images dated March 7, 2021 show new Chinese construction on Subi Reef on the same day that the Philippine government...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Actor prioritized to prevent vaccine wastage&rsquo;
‘Actor prioritized to prevent vaccine wastage’
By Ralph Villanueva | 19 hours ago
It was the fear of seeing doses of vaccines go to waste that made the Parañaque City government decide to allow actor...
Headlines
fbfb
Another SC justice considers early retirement
Another SC justice considers early retirement
7 hours ago
Another Supreme Court justice is considering early retirement, which will give President Rodrigo Duterte another opportunity...
Headlines
fbfb
NKTI now in full capacity for COVID-19 patients as workers test positive
NKTI now in full capacity for COVID-19 patients as workers test positive
1 day ago
The National Kidney Transplant Institute has reached full capacity for its COVID-19 patients, with more of its health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
24 colleges, universities get nod to hold limited face-to-face classes
24 colleges, universities get nod to hold limited face-to-face classes
4 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education said the following universities passed “stringent retrofitting and health stand...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
LIST: World powers that criticized China's maritime militia ships at West Philippine Sea reef
LIST: World powers that criticized China's maritime militia ships at West Philippine Sea reef
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 53 minutes ago
All throughout this week, envoys have taken to Twitter to air their concerns over heightened tension in the South China Sea,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: AstraZeneca doses recalled from Bicol remain potent, usable
DOH: AstraZeneca doses recalled from Bicol remain potent, usable
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
In a statement Friday, the Department of Health said one of the storage boxes containing the vaccines logged a temperature...
Headlines
fbfb
'NCR Plus', Cebu, Davao to get most of 400,000 Sinovac COVID-19 jabs
'NCR Plus', Cebu, Davao to get most of 400,000 Sinovac COVID-19 jabs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Medical frontliners in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Cebu City and Davao City will benefit from the additional...
Headlines
fbfb
Active COVID-19 cases hit 109,018 after Philippines logs 9,838 new infections&nbsp;
Active COVID-19 cases hit 109,018 after Philippines logs 9,838 new infections 
3 hours ago
(Updated 4:16 p.m.) The Philippines on Friday recorded 9,838 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque wants OFWs moved up in COVID-19 vaccination priority list
Duque wants OFWs moved up in COVID-19 vaccination priority list
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told lawmakers Friday that he will push for overseas Filipino workers to be moved up...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with