House urged to condemn, probe into red-tagging of Mandaluyong judge

MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc is asking the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the red-tagging of a Mandaluyong judge who freed in February a labor organizer and a journalist.

The six-member group said that the red-tagging of Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 209 Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio comes at a time when threats against members of the legal profession are at an “all-time high.”

“As members of Congress and as representatives of the people, we should not countenance these kinds of attacks against members of the legal profession, those tasked in the dispensation of justice in our country, and even, those against ordinary individuals,” the progressive lawmakers said in House Resolution No. 1674.

A month after she junked charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives against labor organizer Rodrigo Esparago and journalist Lady Ann Salem, a tarpaulin linking her to the communist rebellion was hung along EDSA.

The tarpaulin, supposedly coming from communist rebels, thanked the judge for swiftly freeing their “kasama” (comrades) Esparago and Salem.

The Commission on Human Rights said the red-tagging of Quisumbing-Ignacio exposed her to “grave danger,” while the Integrated Bar of the Philippines called on all sectors to stop “terrorizing or attacking” judges.

The Makabayan bloc noted that this is not the first time that the judiciary faced threats, recalling that Calbayog City police asked on March 12 for names of lawyers who are representing alleged communist rebels.

“This created a ‘chilling effect’ against lawyers who are merely protecting the rights of their clients knowing that they are actively being surveilled by state security forces,” the leftist lawmakers said.

Attacks on the legal profession have been rampant under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, with a Free Legal Assistance Group tally showing that 61 lawyers were killed since the start of his term — a number higher than all the killing of lawyers from the administrations of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos to former President Benigno Aquino III.

This has prompted several groups of lawyers to plead to the Supreme Court to take action against the threats and killings.

After much clamor and bloodshed, the Supreme Court finally broke its silence Tuesday, with all members of the court issuing a rare statement condemning “in the strongest sense every instance where a lawyer is threatened or killed and where a judge is threatened and unfairly labelled.”

Among the actions the SC said it has taken is to direct the Office of the Court Administrator to coordinate with law enforcers to investigate an attempt to link a judge to communist rebels. — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag