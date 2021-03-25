#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Red-tagged UP alumni oppose return of generals linked to error-ridden 'rebel list'
This screengrab from a January 23, 2021 press conference held by the Right to Know Right Now Coalition featuring UP alumni supposedly captured or killed as communist rebels.
Right to Know Right Now Coalition Facebook page

Red-tagged UP alumni oppose return of generals linked to error-ridden 'rebel list'

(Philstar.com) - March 25, 2021 - 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines alumni who were included in a military list in January of supposed rebels troops had killed or captured are up in arms over plans to reinstate two generals linked to the gaffe.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has announced that he wants to give Maj. Gen. Benedict Arevalo and Maj. Gen. Alex Luna a "second chance" since they were not directly involved in the erroneous list posted on military social media accounts. Arevalo was head of civil-military operations while Luna wa shead of  intelligence.

The six UP alumni tagged in the list said they were outraged at the development. "We beg to disagree. No basis has been shown justifying the mercy of second chances," they said in a statement.

The statement was signed by lawyers Alexander Padilla and Rafael Aquino, journalist Roel Landingin, Institute for Social Entrepreneurship in Asia president Marie Liza Dacanay, Philippine Educational Theater Association member Liza Magtoto and former environment department official Elmer Mercado.

The list, which the military published to bolster a military claim that UP is a recruitment ground for communist terrorists, was quickly proven to be erroneous when people included in it held a press briefing to deny the claims. It also gave them the chance to show that they have not, in fact, been killed.

"Many of us in the list were UP student leaders who fought for the restoration of democratic rights and civil liberties taken away by the Marcos dictatorship. We never joined the New People’s Army. Neither were we captured or killed. In fact, many of us have gone on to become lawyers, academics, artists, journalists, civil servants and other professionals who continue to be of service to the Filipino nation," they said.

READ: The military’s obsession with UP: some historical notes

They added military officials could have checked online to verify the names on the list. "Unfortunately, neither J2 nor J7 could be bothered to fact-check their official post. At the very least, Maj. Gen. Luna and Maj. Gen. Arevalo have failed to perform their duty to institute or enforce proper safeguards against peddling misinformation that directly violated our constitutional rights to privacy and security."

The Armed Forces of the Philippines apologized in the face of criticism over the erroneous list and Lorenzana called it "an unpardonable gaffe."

The six said Thursday that "Secretary Lorenzana's order for the reinstatement of the two generals is premature and yet another 'unpardonable gaffe'."

The publication of the list happened after the defense department's abrogation of an agreement with UP requiring security forces to coordinate with the university on operations.

The scrapping of the agreement, as well as government claims that UP teaches students to become communist rebels, stirred debate on academic freedom and on shrinking democratic spaces.

It also prompted the creation of the UP Alumni Freedom Project, an initiative to explain and promote academic freedom. The six UP alumni are members of the project. 

RELATED: CHED panel to define academic freedom, security sector role in campus life

— Jonathan de Santos

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES DELFIN LORENZANA RED-TAGGING UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
Satellite images dated March 7, 2021 show new Chinese construction on Subi Reef on the same day that the Philippine government...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA: COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila decreases to 1.91
OCTA: COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila decreases to 1.91
10 hours ago
In its March 25 monitoring, OCTA Research said the reproduction number—or the number of people that one COVID-19 positive...
Headlines
fbfb
Probe update: Smuggled vaccines did not go through customs
Probe update: Smuggled vaccines did not go through customs
5 hours ago
The smuggled Sinopharm vaccines could have been "in a luggage, carry-on bag...Maybe through a private flight too."
Headlines
fbfb
DOT exec: Immunity program offered by exclusive Balesin resort not a medical emergency
DOT exec: Immunity program offered by exclusive Balesin resort not a medical emergency
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
Travelers from National Capital Region and four nearby provinces are only allowed to go out of the so-called “bubble”...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR: VIPs who skipped vaccination line &lsquo;selfishly&rsquo; deprived healthcare workers of jabs
CHR: VIPs who skipped vaccination line ‘selfishly’ deprived healthcare workers of jabs
9 hours ago
The CHR said this in response to "reports of public personalities, government officials, and non-frontliners jumping the vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOT looks into negative COVID-19 test results for sale
DOT looks into negative COVID-19 test results for sale
By Rosette Adel | 22 minutes ago
The Department of Tourism on Thursday confirmed that it has received reports of unscrupulous individuals who are selling falsified...
Headlines
fbfb
Pope names Advincula, cardinal from 'peripheries,' as new Manila archbishop
Pope names Advincula, cardinal from 'peripheries,' as new Manila archbishop
By Christian Deiparine | 42 minutes ago
Pope Francis has named Jose Cardinal Advincula of Capiz as the 33rd archbishop of Manila, the Vatican announced on Thurs...
Headlines
fbfb
House OKs Duterte priority bill creating medical reserve corps
House OKs Duterte priority bill creating medical reserve corps
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The House of Representatives approved Thursday a bill that seeks to establish a medical reserve corps, which President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP: 1.5 million quarantine violations recorded since August 2020
PNP: 1.5 million quarantine violations recorded since August 2020
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Other common violations are not wearing face shields, holding mass gatherings, failure to observe physical distancing and...
Headlines
fbfb
NKTI now in full capacity for COVID-19 patients as workers test positive
NKTI now in full capacity for COVID-19 patients as workers test positive
2 hours ago
The National Kidney Transplant Institute has reached full capacity for its COVID-19 patients, with more of its health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with