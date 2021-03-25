Letting health workers get COVID-19 shots first a 'moral obligation,' vaccine czar says

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos have a “moral obligation” to allow healthcare workers to be the first to receive limited COVID-19 jabs, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said as non-medical frontliners jump the prioritization line for inoculation.

In a joint release Thursday, the Department of Health and the National Task Force Against COVID-19 stressed the scarce supplies of COVID-19 vaccines should first be given to healthcare workers who are most at risk of contracting the respiratory disease.

“We call on the public to follow our prioritization not just because it is set by World Health Organization Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) or by the guidelines of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, but most importantly because it is our moral obligation to allow our frontliners to be the first to receive the protection they need and deserve, especially amid this surge,” Galvez said.

Vaccination efforts are focused on medical frontliners, with more than 500,000 so far receiving first doses.

The country may risk losing millions of much needed vaccines supplied by the COVAX Facility if it fails to follow prioritization commitments. The government is bound to get millions of free COVID-19 shots from the WHO-led effort, enough to immunize at least 15% of its population against the disease.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III assured the public the government is exhausting all efforts to secure enough jabs to inoculate all Filipinos.

“More vaccines will arrive, we are sure of that. We just have to wait for our turns to be vaccinated,” he said.

The Philippines is expected to receive one million CoronaVac doses—its first purchase—by the end of the month. Additional 979,200 doses of AstraZeneca jabs are also seen to arrive by end-March.

The “major rollout,” however, will only start in the third quarter at the earliest when most vaccines will arrive.

Every person who jumps the line is a health worker not vaccinated

As reports of local officials skipping the queue for COVID-19 inoculation surface, Duque appealed to his fellow public servants to follow the government’s prioritization framework.

“As we wait, I call on my fellow officials in the government—my fellow public servants—to follow the prioritization framework set by the government. Every person who jumps the line takes away a vaccine for a frontliner,” he said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government issued show-cause orders to five local executives to explain why they got inoculated despite not being on the priority list. Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez will be also asked to explain why actor Mark Anthony Fernandez was vaccinated.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered an investigation into the incidents.

There is a need to inoculate more health workers as soon as possible as the Philippines battles a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The DOH reported Thursday 8,773 additional cases, the highest single-day tally ever, taking the caseload to 693,048. Of these, 88,891 are active infections.