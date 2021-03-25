#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Letting health workers get COVID-19 shots first a 'moral obligation,' vaccine czar says
Frontliners get inoculated with Aztrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine during the continuation of vaccination for health workers and frontliners at Marikina Sports Complex on March 24, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Letting health workers get COVID-19 shots first a 'moral obligation,' vaccine czar says

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2021 - 5:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos have a “moral obligation” to allow healthcare workers to be the first to receive limited COVID-19 jabs, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said as non-medical frontliners jump the prioritization line for inoculation.

In a joint release Thursday, the Department of Health and the National Task Force Against COVID-19 stressed the scarce supplies of COVID-19 vaccines should first be given to healthcare workers who are most at risk of contracting the respiratory disease.

“We call on the public to follow our prioritization not just because it is set by World Health Organization Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) or by the guidelines of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, but most importantly because it is our moral obligation to allow our frontliners to be the first to receive the protection they need and deserve, especially amid this surge,” Galvez said.

Vaccination efforts are focused on medical frontliners, with more than 500,000 so far receiving first doses.

The country may risk losing millions of much needed vaccines supplied by the COVAX Facility if it fails to follow prioritization commitments. The government is bound to get millions of free COVID-19 shots from the WHO-led effort, enough to immunize at least 15% of its population against the disease.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III assured the public the government is exhausting all efforts to secure enough jabs to inoculate all Filipinos.

“More vaccines will arrive, we are sure of that. We just have to wait for our turns to be vaccinated,” he said.

The Philippines is expected to receive one million CoronaVac doses—its first purchase—by the end of the month. Additional 979,200 doses of AstraZeneca jabs are also seen to arrive by end-March.

The “major rollout,” however, will only start in the third quarter at the earliest when most vaccines will arrive. 

Every person who jumps the line is a health worker not vaccinated

As reports of local officials skipping the queue for COVID-19 inoculation surface, Duque appealed to his fellow public servants to follow the government’s prioritization framework.

“As we wait, I call on my fellow officials in the government—my fellow public servants—to follow the prioritization framework set by the government. Every person who jumps the line takes away a vaccine for a frontliner,” he said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government issued show-cause orders to five local executives to explain why they got inoculated despite not being on the priority list. Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez will be also asked to explain why actor Mark Anthony Fernandez was vaccinated.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered an investigation into the incidents.

There is a need to inoculate more health workers as soon as possible as the Philippines battles a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The DOH reported Thursday 8,773 additional cases, the highest single-day tally ever, taking the caseload to 693,048. Of these, 88,891 are active infections.

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
Satellite photos show China's construction on Subi Reef while ships swarm Julian Felipe Reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
Satellite images dated March 7, 2021 show new Chinese construction on Subi Reef on the same day that the Philippine government...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA: COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila decreases to 1.91
OCTA: COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila decreases to 1.91
9 hours ago
In its March 25 monitoring, OCTA Research said the reproduction number—or the number of people that one COVID-19 positive...
Headlines
fbfb
House urged to condemn, probe into presence of Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea
House urged to condemn, probe into presence of Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc is urging the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the presence of 220 Chinese vessels in...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT exec: Immunity program offered by exclusive Balesin resort not a medical emergency
DOT exec: Immunity program offered by exclusive Balesin resort not a medical emergency
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Travelers from National Capital Region and four nearby provinces are only allowed to go out of the so-called “bubble”...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR: VIPs who skipped vaccination line &lsquo;selfishly&rsquo; deprived healthcare workers of jabs
CHR: VIPs who skipped vaccination line ‘selfishly’ deprived healthcare workers of jabs
8 hours ago
The CHR said this in response to "reports of public personalities, government officials, and non-frontliners jumping the vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CBCP exec: Why ban Masses but allow gyms, spas in 'NCR Plus'?
CBCP exec: Why ban Masses but allow gyms, spas in 'NCR Plus'?
By Christian Deiparine | 2 days ago
A CBCP official aired his dismay on an entire ban on religious gatherings in Metro Manila and four provinces as Holy Week...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
4 days ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila hospitals seen to reach full occupancy by April &mdash; OCTA
Metro Manila hospitals seen to reach full occupancy by April — OCTA
By Christian Deiparine | 4 days ago
Metro Manila hospitals could hit 100% capacity by April if the surge in the region is not controlled, the OCTA Research has...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases
OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases
By Christian Deiparine | 7 days ago
Metro Manila is now going through a "serious surge" in coronavirus cases, the OCTA Research said Wednesday, with reproduction...
Headlines
fbfb
'Night shift ba ang virus?': Marvin Agustin binanatan reimposed curfew
'Night shift ba ang virus?': Marvin Agustin binanatan reimposed curfew
8 days ago
Sa pagbabalik ng pansamantalang curfews sa Metro Manila laban sa pagkalat ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19), marami ang hindi...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH ayaw pa irekomenda Metro Manila-wide lockdown 'sa ngayon'
DOH ayaw pa irekomenda Metro Manila-wide lockdown 'sa ngayon'
By James Relativo | 8 days ago
Hindi pa maimumungkahi ng Department of Health (DOH) ang pagpapatupad ng mahihigpit na lockdown sa Kamaynilaan sa ngayon,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with