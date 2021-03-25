House leaders bat for additional budget to fund pensions of uniformed personnel

MANILA, Philippines — House leaders led by Speaker Lord Allan Velasco are seeking a P54.6-billion supplemental budget to fund the unpaid pension of retired uniformed personnel dating back to 2018.

The congressional leaders filed Thursday House Bill No. 9149 that seeks to augment the pension and gratuity fund for retired uniformed personnel in the 2021 national budget.

The bill proposes that funding for the additional budget be sourced from unappropriated funds in the national treasury.

The amount would be used to pay the pension of retired personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, the Philippine Coast Guard and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.

“The passage of this supplemental budget will ensure the final settlement of the long-overdue pension differential of retired [uniformed personnel,] who have faithfully served the country while they were on active duty,” Velasco said in a statement.

The 2018 pension differential was a result of President Rodrigo Duterte approving the same year Congress’ Joint Resolution No. 1, which authorized the increase in base pay of uniformed personnel.

The Department of Budget and Management said in February that they proposed P172.9 billion for the pension and gratuity fund (PGF) to partially fund the payment of the 2018 pension differential, but Congress slashed this by P20 billion in the final 2021 budget.

Allies of Velasco and his former rival, ousted Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, sparred over the cutting of the PGF budget, with Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) demanding in a privilege speech in early March that the current speaker be held accountable for it.

But House appropriations committee chair Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) owned accountability for the slashed PGF budget, saying that he realigned part of it to fund the government’s coronavirus pandemic response.