#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
House urged to condemn, probe into presence of Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea
This March 22, 2021 aerial photo shows Chinese vessels still present in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea, well within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.
Armed Forces of the Philippines

House urged to condemn, probe into presence of Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2021 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc is urging the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the presence of 220 Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in the West Philippine Sea.

“The position and deployment of the Chinese vessels may lead to another level of disrespect to Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, as well as heightened aggression,” the six lawmakers warned in House Resolution No. 1675.

The progressive lawmakers in the House fear that the presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the country’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, may eventually result in Beijing establishing a military base there, as it has done in seven reefs Manila claims.

The reef is located northeast of Pagkakaisa Banks and Reefs about 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan.

The lawmakers also scored the “passive stance” of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte on the 2016 ruling by a Hague-based tribunal which voided China’s sweeping claims over the South China Sea. Beijing continues to reject this ruling.

“The failure of the Duterte administration to protect the country’s territorial integrity resulted in the loss of livelihood of many Filipino fisherfolk,” the leftist lawmakers said. “With the continuing harassment by the China Coast Guard and the Chinese deployment of maritime militias, Filipinos were deprived of the natural resources in its own territory.”

The Philippines has demanded that Chinese vessels withdraw from Julian Felipe Reef and has lodged a diplomatic protest over the presence of the ships, which Manila’s security forces said are part of Beijing’s maritime militia.

China has denied the presence of maritime militia in the reef, which it calls Niu’e Jiao, but did admit that the ships were there to take shelter from rough sea conditions. It also asserted that the vessels are in its territory.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MAKABAYAN BLOC WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 25, 2021 - 10:15am

The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.

The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.

March 25, 2021 - 10:15am

Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives urge the chamber to condemn and conduct an inquiry into the presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef.

The Makabayan bloc expresses concern that the deployment of Chinese maritime militia ships in the area may lead to "another level of disrespect" to Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

"It is feared that China will intensify the harassment and human rights violations against the Filipino people and further deprive them of their rights over the natural resources in the Philippine territory," the lawmakers write.

March 24, 2021 - 10:38am

Chinese maritime ships swarming Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea might be a prelude to occupying the whole area, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio says.

The retired magistrate recalls that the same incident happened to Mischief Reef, which is now a Chinese air and naval base.

"They started saying they just built fisherman shelter on Mischief Reef. Now Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea," Carpio says in an interview with ANC's "Headstart" with Karen Davila.

March 23, 2021 - 7:02pm

The Philippines has demanded that China promptly "withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets in the vicinity and adjacent waters of relevant features in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea."

It also demands that China direct its fishing vessels to "desist from environmentally destructive activities."

The demand comes after the Philippines issued a diplomatic protest over the presence of hundreds of Chinese ships near Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

China maintains the ships are in the area, which it calls "Niu'e Jiao", to "take shelter near Niu'e Jiao due to rough sea conditions." 

March 23, 2021 - 1:17pm

The United States Embassy in Manila expresses concern over the presence of 220 Chinese maritime militia vessels on Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.

Contrary to the Chinese Embassy's claim that these were just "fishing vessels taking shelter," the US Embassy notes that Chinese boats have been mooring in the area for months with increasing numbers.

"[China] uses maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region," the US Embassy says in a statement.

March 22, 2021 - 7:11am

The Philippines on Sunday accused China of "incursion" after hundreds of militia boats were spotted near a disputed reef in the South China Sea.

"We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement. —  AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: Investigate people who skipped COVID-19 vaccine priority list
play
Duterte: Investigate people who skipped COVID-19 vaccine priority list
12 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday aired his dismay over the vaccination of people who are not medical workers and who...
Headlines
fbfb
Davao poll officer gets, CA nod for Comelec post
Davao poll officer gets, CA nod for Comelec post
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The bicameral Commission on Appointments confirmed yesterday the appointment of lawyer Aimee Ferolino-Ampoloquio as commissioner...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases outside bubble also rising &ndash; OCTA
COVID-19 cases outside bubble also rising – OCTA
11 hours ago
Two provinces outside the so-called National Capital Region-Plus bubble have also recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases this...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte-Duterte in 2022 would be 'height of political dynasty' &mdash; Carpio
Duterte-Duterte in 2022 would be 'height of political dynasty' — Carpio
17 hours ago
"A president anointing his own daughter as his successor, I think that's the height of political dynasty," said 1Sambayan...
Headlines
fbfb
India hopes for faster talks with Philippines on vaccine
India hopes for faster talks with Philippines on vaccine
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran hopes for faster discussions with the Philippine government for the procurement of the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
CHR: VIPs who skipped vaccination line &lsquo;selfishly&rsquo; deprived healthcare workers of jabs
CHR: VIPs who skipped vaccination line ‘selfishly’ deprived healthcare workers of jabs
37 minutes ago
The CHR said this in response to "reports of public personalities, government officials, and non-frontliners jumping the vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA: COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila decreases to 1.91
OCTA: COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila decreases to 1.91
1 hour ago
In its March 25 monitoring, OCTA Research said the reproduction number—or the number of people that one COVID-19 positive...
Headlines
fbfb
NCR+ bubble is no lockdown, Palace insists
NCR+ bubble is no lockdown, Palace insists
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
With businesses allowed to operate despite some restrictions, Malacañang maintained that placing the National Capital...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Give vaccines donated by private sector to NCR&rsquo;
‘Give vaccines donated by private sector to NCR’
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The private sector wants to focus its vaccine donations to the government in the National Capital Region , epicenter of the...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;COVID-19 deaths remain low despite surge in cases&rsquo;
‘COVID-19 deaths remain low despite surge in cases’
By Shiela Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has remained low despite the surge in cases in the past weeks, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with