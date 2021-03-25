House urged to condemn, probe into presence of Chinese vessels in West Philippine Sea
MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc is urging the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the presence of 220 Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in the West Philippine Sea.
“The position and deployment of the Chinese vessels may lead to another level of disrespect to Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, as well as heightened aggression,” the six lawmakers warned in House Resolution No. 1675.
The progressive lawmakers in the House fear that the presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the country’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, may eventually result in Beijing establishing a military base there, as it has done in seven reefs Manila claims.
The reef is located northeast of Pagkakaisa Banks and Reefs about 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan.
The lawmakers also scored the “passive stance” of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte on the 2016 ruling by a Hague-based tribunal which voided China’s sweeping claims over the South China Sea. Beijing continues to reject this ruling.
“The failure of the Duterte administration to protect the country’s territorial integrity resulted in the loss of livelihood of many Filipino fisherfolk,” the leftist lawmakers said. “With the continuing harassment by the China Coast Guard and the Chinese deployment of maritime militias, Filipinos were deprived of the natural resources in its own territory.”
The Philippines has demanded that Chinese vessels withdraw from Julian Felipe Reef and has lodged a diplomatic protest over the presence of the ships, which Manila’s security forces said are part of Beijing’s maritime militia.
China has denied the presence of maritime militia in the reef, which it calls Niu’e Jiao, but did admit that the ships were there to take shelter from rough sea conditions. It also asserted that the vessels are in its territory.
Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives urge the chamber to condemn and conduct an inquiry into the presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef.
The Makabayan bloc expresses concern that the deployment of Chinese maritime militia ships in the area may lead to "another level of disrespect" to Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.
"It is feared that China will intensify the harassment and human rights violations against the Filipino people and further deprive them of their rights over the natural resources in the Philippine territory," the lawmakers write.
Chinese maritime ships swarming Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea might be a prelude to occupying the whole area, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio says.
The retired magistrate recalls that the same incident happened to Mischief Reef, which is now a Chinese air and naval base.
"They started saying they just built fisherman shelter on Mischief Reef. Now Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea," Carpio says in an interview with ANC's "Headstart" with Karen Davila.
The Philippines has demanded that China promptly "withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets in the vicinity and adjacent waters of relevant features in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea."
It also demands that China direct its fishing vessels to "desist from environmentally destructive activities."
The demand comes after the Philippines issued a diplomatic protest over the presence of hundreds of Chinese ships near Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.
China maintains the ships are in the area, which it calls "Niu'e Jiao", to "take shelter near Niu'e Jiao due to rough sea conditions."
The United States Embassy in Manila expresses concern over the presence of 220 Chinese maritime militia vessels on Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.
Contrary to the Chinese Embassy's claim that these were just "fishing vessels taking shelter," the US Embassy notes that Chinese boats have been mooring in the area for months with increasing numbers.
"[China] uses maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region," the US Embassy says in a statement.
The Philippines on Sunday accused China of "incursion" after hundreds of militia boats were spotted near a disputed reef in the South China Sea.
"We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement. — AFP
