OCTA: COVID-19 reproduction rate in Metro Manila decreases to 1.91
MANILA, Philippines — The reproduction rate of COVID-19 in Metro Manila dropped to 1.91, the OCTA Research said, but the group stressed it is too soon to say this marks the start of a downward trend in the region.
In its March 25 monitoring, OCTA Research said the reproduction number—or the number of people that one COVID-19 positive case can infect—in the capital region decreased to 1.91 from 1.99.
The reproduction number must be kept to less than 1, so the infections will spread slowly.
“It is too early to tell if this is the beginning of a hoped-for downward trend in the reproduction number, given that the NCR was placed under the general community bubble,” the report read.
OCTA said the average of new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila was at 3,804 over the past week—a 61% increase from the previous week. The virus epicenter is also in the “high risk” classification.
“ICU occupancy in the NCR exceeded the critical level of 70%, while hospital bed occupancy increased to 61%. Bed occupancy in the NCR was at 59% while there was still enough ICUs (44% occupancy) for non-COVID patients,” it said.
The positivity rate in Metro Manila was 18% over the past seven days, exceeding the benchmark of 5% set by the World Health Organization. Positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who have tested positive from all those who underwent testing.
The government will enforce stricter quarantine measures in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna or the “NCR Plus” bubble to stem the spread of the virus until April 4.
In an interview with CNN Philippines Thursday, OCTA Research fellow Guido David the public should give “NCR Plus” bubble “a chance.”
“It’s too early to say [if cases are going down]. But we will have to have a sustained sort of trends here and that means after April 4, if we’re not seeing the numbers go down yet and we open up again, it’s gonna go back to where things were last week or two weeks ago,” David said.
“The government really has to plan its strategy carefully,” he added.
The Department of Health said Wednesday the effects of interventions could be seen in two to three weeks.
The Philippines reported 6,666 additional cases Wednesday, taking the caseload to 684,311. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
St. Luke's Medical Center reminds the public that its COVID wards and COVID ICU at its Bonifacio Global City and Quezon City hospitals are full.
"Despite the conversion of more hospital bedts to critical care beds, the Emergency Rooms has also reached full capacity with a significant number of COVID-19 patients still waiting to be admitted," it says in an advisory.
St. Luke's appeals to COVID-19 patients who need immediate treatment to go to other healthcare institutions instead.
The Metro Manila Council temporarily suspends the operation of gyms, spas and internet cafes in the National Capital Region until April 4.
This follows an agreement among the 17 Metro Manila mayors to amend their respective executive orders to set a standardized approach and for uniformity within the capital region.
"WHEREAS, it has been determined by the Metro Manila Local Government Units that gyms, spas, and internet cafes encourage the congregation of persons thereby increasing the risk of community transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants," MMDA Resolution 21-05 reads.
Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta on Tuesday confirms that he tested positive for COVID-19.
While he is asymptomatic, the mayor says he will be working from home in the following days.
"This only shows na matindi pa rin ang epekto ng Covid-19 sa Malabon. Matinding pag-iingat ang kailangan lalo na ang pagsunod sa mga health protocols," Oreta says.
The COVID-19 ward and ICU units of St. Luke's Medical Center Global City and Quezon City have reached full capacity as of 11 a.m. on Monday.
"Meanwhile, St. Luke's remains in full service for non-COVID-19 cases, both outpatient and inpatient," the hospital says in a public advisory.
