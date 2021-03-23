#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Palace to bishop: Don't encourage Catholics to disregard gov't rules on gatherings
In this file photo, a devotee prays from a distance in front of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila despite the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, File photo

Palace to bishop: Don't encourage Catholics to disregard gov't rules on gatherings

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 7:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Tuesday expressed hope that Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo would not encourage Catholics to disregard the rules set by the government.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Pabillo's directive to hold religious worship at 10% of the capacity of churches is contrary to the decision of the government's pandemic task force to prohibit mass gatherings.

"This (restriction) is for the good of everyone," Roque said at a press briefing.  

"So, I hope the bishop will not encourage non-compliance with this IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) decision," he added.

Roque said defiance of the IATF's resolution banning mass gatherings is not covered by the constitutional provision on the separation of Church and state.

"What is covered is the freedom to believe and the freedom not to endorse a religion. But in the exercise of police powers, we can order the churches closed. We hope we won't reach that point, bishop Pabillo. You won't meet any objective if you defy and if you force the state to close the doors of the Church," the Palace spokesman said.

"There will be no violation of the separation between church and state if we do that because that goes beyond freedom to believe and the prohibition to endorse a religion. That will be an enforcement of police powers to protect the public good," he added.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov't can't assume liability for COVID-19 jabs bought by private sector, Duterte says
Gov't can't assume liability for COVID-19 jabs bought by private sector, Duterte says
10 hours ago
Last month, the chief executive signed Republic Act 115251 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, which gives indemnity...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese fleet in West Philippine Sea similar to purpose-built maritime militia vessels &mdash; analyst
Chinese fleet in West Philippine Sea similar to purpose-built maritime militia vessels — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
The 220 ships photographed in the coral reef in the West Philippine Sea look and operate like the steel-hulled vessels that...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
2 days ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
fbfb
Senators: Replace IATF members with public health experts, business leaders
Senators: Replace IATF members with public health experts, business leaders
8 hours ago
"The IATF is important, but it cannot be led by incompetent and short-sighted decision makers."
Headlines
fbfb
The Peralta Court: A quick shift to digitization and pressure over killings of activists, lawyers
The Peralta Court: A quick shift to digitization and pressure over killings of activists, lawyers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta’s term is characterized by a rapid shift to digitization of court process due to the,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace to bishop: Don't encourage Catholics to disregard gov't rules on gatherings
Palace to bishop: Don't encourage Catholics to disregard gov't rules on gatherings
By Alexis Romero | 43 minutes ago
Malacañang Tuesday expressed hope that Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo would not encourage...
Headlines
fbfb
Warmer days lately? PAGASA says dry season, not 'summer' is coming soon
Warmer days lately? PAGASA says dry season, not 'summer' is coming soon
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
"The prevailing weather condition in the country signifies the eventual coming of warm and dry season," PAGASA said Tues...
Headlines
fbfb
On-site work at DOJ to resume, at 30% capacity, on March 24
On-site work at DOJ to resume, at 30% capacity, on March 24
2 hours ago
On-site work at the Department of Justice will resume on Wednesday, although at lower operational capacity, after days of...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Supreme Court addresses calls for action on attacks on lawyers, judges
FULL TEXT: Supreme Court addresses calls for action on attacks on lawyers, judges
2 hours ago
Below is a copy of the statement read by SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka on Tuesday afternoon:
Headlines
fbfb
House probe sought on &lsquo;labor violations&rsquo; at DepEd TV
House probe sought on ‘labor violations’ at DepEd TV
2 hours ago
The six-member Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives is pushing for the chamber’s labor panel to look into...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with