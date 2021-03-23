Palace to bishop: Don't encourage Catholics to disregard gov't rules on gatherings

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Tuesday expressed hope that Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo would not encourage Catholics to disregard the rules set by the government.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Pabillo's directive to hold religious worship at 10% of the capacity of churches is contrary to the decision of the government's pandemic task force to prohibit mass gatherings.

"This (restriction) is for the good of everyone," Roque said at a press briefing.

"So, I hope the bishop will not encourage non-compliance with this IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) decision," he added.

Roque said defiance of the IATF's resolution banning mass gatherings is not covered by the constitutional provision on the separation of Church and state.

"What is covered is the freedom to believe and the freedom not to endorse a religion. But in the exercise of police powers, we can order the churches closed. We hope we won't reach that point, bishop Pabillo. You won't meet any objective if you defy and if you force the state to close the doors of the Church," the Palace spokesman said.

"There will be no violation of the separation between church and state if we do that because that goes beyond freedom to believe and the prohibition to endorse a religion. That will be an enforcement of police powers to protect the public good," he added.