#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
House probe sought on â€˜labor violationsâ€™ at DepEd TV
In this August 15, 2020 photo, a student participates in the Department of Education's test airing of tv episodes for distance learning.
Released/Department of Education

House probe sought on ‘labor violations’ at DepEd TV

(Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The six-member Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives is pushing for the chamber’s labor panel to look into the reported delay in payment of media workers and the alleged labor violations they faced while working under the DepEd TV project.

Workers under the project, spearheaded by TV personality Paolo Bediones’ production company Ei2 Tech, have alleged they were initially promised monthly payments, but were later told that they were going to be paid per episode only.

In particular, executive producers were supposedly promised to be paid P60,000 a month, where they are expected to produce 16 episodes, only to be told later on that they would only be paid per episode.

Worse, the progressive lawmakers said in House Resolution No. 1662, the 400 workers who started working in September 2020 have still not received payment for the services they have rendered despite several demands.

The lawmakers said that the workers were terminated by Bediones when they aired their grievances.

“[The Department of Education] has the moral responsibility to ensure that the workers under their contracted service providers should be properly compensated without delay, especially under the economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Makabayan bloc said.

DepEd TV has started airing in several channels to augment the remote learning experience of schoolchildren.

Workers said in a letter published in Pilipino Star Ngayon that Ei2 Tech’s management revealed on November 22, 2020 that it was struggling financially, but promised that workers’ salaries would be paid in full from December 15 to 18, 2020.

However, they said that they have yet to receive their salaries.

In response, Bediones admitted in a letter also published in Pilipino Star Ngayon that the payment of workers has been delayed, but is being processed.

He said a majority of the people working under the DepEd TV project do not have official receipts and that the company should not issue any payment without these, but they have been “extremely understanding and accommodating.”

He also took a swipe at the workers, saying that they are not employees of his company and should refrain from calling themselves such. — Xave Gregorio

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MAKABAYAN BLOC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov't can't assume liability for COVID-19 jabs bought by private sector, Duterte says
Gov't can't assume liability for COVID-19 jabs bought by private sector, Duterte says
10 hours ago
Last month, the chief executive signed Republic Act 115251 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, which gives indemnity...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese fleet in West Philippine Sea similar to purpose-built maritime militia vessels &mdash; analyst
Chinese fleet in West Philippine Sea similar to purpose-built maritime militia vessels — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
The 220 ships photographed in the coral reef in the West Philippine Sea look and operate like the steel-hulled vessels that...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
2 days ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
fbfb
Senators: Replace IATF members with public health experts, business leaders
Senators: Replace IATF members with public health experts, business leaders
8 hours ago
"The IATF is important, but it cannot be led by incompetent and short-sighted decision makers."
Headlines
fbfb
The Peralta Court: A quick shift to digitization and pressure over killings of activists, lawyers
The Peralta Court: A quick shift to digitization and pressure over killings of activists, lawyers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta’s term is characterized by a rapid shift to digitization of court process due to the,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace to bishop: Don't encourage Catholics to disregard gov't rules on gatherings
Palace to bishop: Don't encourage Catholics to disregard gov't rules on gatherings
By Alexis Romero | 43 minutes ago
Malacañang Tuesday expressed hope that Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo would not encourage...
Headlines
fbfb
Warmer days lately? PAGASA says dry season, not 'summer' is coming soon
Warmer days lately? PAGASA says dry season, not 'summer' is coming soon
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
"The prevailing weather condition in the country signifies the eventual coming of warm and dry season," PAGASA said Tues...
Headlines
fbfb
On-site work at DOJ to resume, at 30% capacity, on March 24
On-site work at DOJ to resume, at 30% capacity, on March 24
2 hours ago
On-site work at the Department of Justice will resume on Wednesday, although at lower operational capacity, after days of...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Supreme Court addresses calls for action on attacks on lawyers, judges
FULL TEXT: Supreme Court addresses calls for action on attacks on lawyers, judges
2 hours ago
Below is a copy of the statement read by SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka on Tuesday afternoon:
Headlines
fbfb
House probe sought on &lsquo;labor violations&rsquo; at DepEd TV
House probe sought on ‘labor violations’ at DepEd TV
2 hours ago
The six-member Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives is pushing for the chamber’s labor panel to look into...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with