CBCP exec: Why ban Masses but allow gyms, spas in 'NCR Plus'?

MANILA, Philippines — A senior church official in the country hit on Monday the sweeping restrictions on religious gatherings in Metro Manila and four provinces, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that will force Filipino Catholics to once again mark Holy Week in their homes.

Government's latest pandemic-related curbs included an ban on public worship for two weeks or from March 22 to April 4, coinciding with the holiest days of the year for the faithful in the predominantly Catholic nation.

Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, vice president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, took to Facebook his dismay on the said restrictions, pointing out that non-essential services had been allowed to continue.

"In spite of our adherence to strict protocol," wrote the outspoken member of the clergy, "you lock down our churches during the holiest time of the year and allow 70% capacity in fitness centers and 50% in establishment for personal care services, including spas?"

David was reacting to the news from today's briefing by presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, where he said the establishments could go on with their operations unless suspended by local governments.

It came as government denied that the new measure is not a lockdown, and thumbed down on the possibility of giving out financial aid for workers who may be affected by the move.

Apart from in-person masses, weddings, baptisms and funerals were also limited to 10 persons in the coronavirus task force's recommendations approved by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The prelate said he was hoping that officials would at least allow a 20% to 30% capacity in churches but the pronouncement "came as an instant order, and with not even a modicum of dialogue."

"But no, they would not even allow us to celebrate Easter on April 4," David added in a comment. "If this is not a return to ECQ total lockdown situation, why forbid our religious gatherings? Isn't this a violation of religious freedom?"

Much like the rest of the world in the early stages of the pandemic, Holy Week rites in the Philippines were held inside homes as livestreamed masses became the way for Filipinos to continue worship.

The resumption of religious gatherings was allowed by end of May at certain capacity in select areas, as the country began to emerge from the hard COVID-19 lockdown.

In September 2020, David questioned too why casinos were already allowed to operate at 30% in areas under General Community Quarantine when only 10% was allowed in churches, calling it a "wider road to perdition."