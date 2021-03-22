COVID-19 jabs unused by March 24 to be recalled, redistributed — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus vaccines that are unused by March 24 will be recalled and given to health workers in areas dealing with surge in COVID-19 infections, the Department of Health said Monday.

In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the inoculation of medical frontliners must be done “expeditiously” especially now that there is an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We gave a deadline. We told them the vaccines must be consumed by March 24. If they fail to do that, we will take their unused supplies so we can vaccinate those who have not been inoculated in areas with high COVID-19 transmission,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

“We’ve been vaccinating for a long time already. This vaccination should have been finished in a certain period of time,” she added.

The health official stressed the sites whose supplies will be recalled could receive new stocks once additional vaccines arrive in the country. More vaccine doses are expected to arrive in the country this month or early April.

Last week, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the government eyes to take back all AstraZeneca vaccines that were already deployed to sites outside Metro Manila to intensify inoculation in the capital region. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said there could be a case of “double handling” if the proposal pushes through.

Nearly three weeks since the vaccination program was launched in the Philippines, only 336,656 people—mostly healthcare workers—have been inoculated.

In total, 98% of the 1.125 million doses of donated Sinovac and AstraZeneca shots have been deployed to 1,623 vaccination sites across the country.

Authorities are facing criticism that the vaccine rollout has been slow as the country battles a fresh surge in infections that is feared to overwhelm the health system anew. Galvez earlier said the inoculation of medical workers must be carried out in a “deliberate manner” and must be done in batches.

He said the pace of the vaccination drive will “significantly pick up” when all medical frontliners are vaccinated and the country already has enough vaccine supplies. — Gaea Katreena Cabico