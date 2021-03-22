#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH: 336K vaccinated so far against COVID-19
A health worker receives the first Sinovac vaccine against the COVID-19 at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Manila on March 1, 2021.
AFP/Maria Tan

DOH: 336K vaccinated so far against COVID-19

Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 5:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Some 336,656 Filipinos have been vaccinated against the coronavirus by the third week of March, the health department said Monday.

The numbers as of March 20 were up from the 215,997 on March 15, and came as the country scrambles to contain an alarming surge in infections.

A bulletin from health officials said 1,623 sites across 17 regions from the 929 last week are now conducting vaccinations.

In total, 1,105,600 doses out of the 1,125,600 vaccine supply currently in the Philippines have been distributed too.

Speeding up the rollout

The Philippines has continued to see a significant increase in daily new cases, with 8,019 recorded on Monday, the highest so far since the pandemic hit.

The development led government to restrict non-essential travel and mass gatherings in Metro Manila and four provinces in the next to weeks.

Calls have since grown, however, to fast track vaccinations and ramp up testing and tracing efforts to aid in controlling the situation.

Former health secretary Esperanza Cabral last week said government would have to accelerate its inoculations "17 times faster" to be able to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos in 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte had approved the use of all 525,600 doses of donated AstaZeneca doses to be administered on health workers as a first dose of the vaccine. But health chief Francsico Duque III over the weekend said the jabs will be recalled to Metro Manila to prioritize medical personnel in the capital amid the ongoing surge.

Government is expecting the arrival of 2.3 million doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca combined by April. Much of these, however, are still donations, with only a million doses of Sinovac the ones purchased so far.

While supply agreements have been signed with other foreign drugmakers, officials have yet to finalize the procurement despite eyeing vaccinations for the general public by May.

COVID-19 VACCINE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HEALTH WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
1 day ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines protests hundreds of Chinese ships swarming West Philippine Sea reef
Philippines protests hundreds of Chinese ships swarming West Philippine Sea reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 hours ago
"I got the coordinates, so to speak. And relayed to my legal artillery, “Fire at will.” Shell should be flying...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
1 day ago
"Sana magising na ang mga namumuno at hanapan na ng solusyon ang makupad na management ng COVID," Sen. Pangilinan said.
Headlines
fbfb
In last flag ceremony, Chief Justice Peralta bids good bye after 34 years in Judiciary
play
In last flag ceremony, Chief Justice Peralta bids good bye after 34 years in Judiciary
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta is officially hanging his judicial robes on Friday, at a time when lawyers are pinning their...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Two more transmissible COVID-19 variants already present in Metro Manila cities
DOH: Two more transmissible COVID-19 variants already present in Metro Manila cities
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Despite the development, it is still up to the World Health Organization to declare whether there is already a community transmission...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 suspends anti-terror law debates but not flag ceremony for retiring Peralta
COVID-19 suspends anti-terror law debates but not flag ceremony for retiring Peralta
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The COVID-19 threat has again suspended oral arguments on the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act, but the Supreme Court...
Headlines
fbfb
139 lawyers make fresh plea to SC: Review, revise rules on search warrants
139 lawyers make fresh plea to SC: Review, revise rules on search warrants
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
More than 100 lawyers on Monday wrote to the Supreme Court to propose amendments to rules on the issuance and service of search...
Headlines
fbfb
400K more donated Sinovac doses arriving this week, Chinese ambassador says
400K more donated Sinovac doses arriving this week, Chinese ambassador says
4 hours ago
The delivery brings China's total donation to the Philippines to a million, after the 600,000 that was flown in on February...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Don't jump line in COVID-19 vaccination program
DOH: Don't jump line in COVID-19 vaccination program
5 hours ago
Frontline workers in health facilities are at the top of the government’s priority list for inoculation.
Headlines
fbfb
PNP ordered: Strictly impose prohibition against mass gatherings in 'bubble'
PNP ordered: Strictly impose prohibition against mass gatherings in 'bubble'
8 hours ago
"We need to tighten because COVID-19 cases have increased again. Mass gatherings put the people, their families, and communities...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with