DOH: 336K vaccinated so far against COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Some 336,656 Filipinos have been vaccinated against the coronavirus by the third week of March, the health department said Monday.

The numbers as of March 20 were up from the 215,997 on March 15, and came as the country scrambles to contain an alarming surge in infections.

A bulletin from health officials said 1,623 sites across 17 regions from the 929 last week are now conducting vaccinations.

In total, 1,105,600 doses out of the 1,125,600 vaccine supply currently in the Philippines have been distributed too.

Speeding up the rollout

The Philippines has continued to see a significant increase in daily new cases, with 8,019 recorded on Monday, the highest so far since the pandemic hit.

The development led government to restrict non-essential travel and mass gatherings in Metro Manila and four provinces in the next to weeks.

Calls have since grown, however, to fast track vaccinations and ramp up testing and tracing efforts to aid in controlling the situation.

Former health secretary Esperanza Cabral last week said government would have to accelerate its inoculations "17 times faster" to be able to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos in 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte had approved the use of all 525,600 doses of donated AstaZeneca doses to be administered on health workers as a first dose of the vaccine. But health chief Francsico Duque III over the weekend said the jabs will be recalled to Metro Manila to prioritize medical personnel in the capital amid the ongoing surge.

Government is expecting the arrival of 2.3 million doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca combined by April. Much of these, however, are still donations, with only a million doses of Sinovac the ones purchased so far.

While supply agreements have been signed with other foreign drugmakers, officials have yet to finalize the procurement despite eyeing vaccinations for the general public by May.