LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
A city employee (L) disinfects houses at an informal settlers area in Manila on March 16, 2021, as the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 coronavirus has surged to the highest level in seven months.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021

PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 7:58am

The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic center of Metro Manila and other areas across the country. (Can't view the updates below? Click here)

Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
16 hours ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
Manila parish priest dies of COVID-19
By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
The parish priest of San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila died of coronavirus disease 2019 last Saturday, the Catholic...
Headlines
Duque must go for mismanagement of COVID-19 response, senator says
19 hours ago
"Sana magising na ang mga namumuno at hanapan na ng solusyon ang makupad na management ng COVID," Sen. Pangilinan said.
Headlines
Local governments tasked with implementation of 'bubble' over NCR, nearby provinces
By Franco Luna | 14 hours ago
"We're expecting the cooperation of village associations and barangays...it is highly discouraged to accept visitors to avoid...
Headlines
220 Chinese vessels swarm Philippines reef in WPSC
By Pia Lee-Brago | 8 hours ago
About 220 Chinese maritime militia vessels were spotted within the West Philippine Sea earlier this month, according to the...
Headlines
Latest
House urged: Drop Cha-cha, focus on vaccine rollout
By Delon Porcalla | 8 hours ago
With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the House of Representatives leadership under Speaker Lord Allan Velasco should just...
Headlines
Bishop on elections: Old should be brought to pasture
By Evelyn Macairan | 8 hours ago
With the national elections set for May next year, Archdiocese of Manila apostolic administrator Broderick Pabillo asked the...
Headlines
More COVID-19 vaccines to arrive next month
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Over 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be delivered by the first week of April, Malacañang said...
Headlines
Adopt flexible work setup as COVID-19 cases soar &ndash; DOLE
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment has advised establishments to adopt a flexible work arrangement as COVID-19 cases continue...
Headlines
Palace: More than 1.4M COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving by early April
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The government is also expecting the arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines acquired through the World Health Organization-led COVAX...
Headlines
