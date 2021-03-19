#VACCINEWATCHPH
DA submits to Palace proposal for ASF emergency
Michael Varcas, file

Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - March 19, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture has submitted its recommendation to Malacañang for the declaration of a state of national emergency due to African swine fever (ASF), the DA confirmed yesterday.

In a memorandum for President Duterte coursed through executive secretary Salvador Medialdea, Agriculture Secretary William Dar emphasized how ASF is currently decimating the local hog industry, spreading to 12 regions, 40 provinces, 466 cities/municipalities and 2,425 barangays to date.

“The declaration of a state of national emergency would mandate and capacitate concerned government agencies, including local government units, to work together to prevent and control the further spread of ASF,” Dar said.

Earlier, the Senate adopted a resolution persuading the President to declare a state of calamity and reject proposals to lower tariff rates and increase the minimum access volume (MAV) for imported pork.

Pork producers expressed their support and called on government to establish an indemnification fund system that reimburses farmers P10,000 for every pig culled due to ASF.

Poultry imports

Meanwhile, Sen. Panfilo Lacson raised concerns over the Philippines’ recorded poultry imports being only half of China’s exports to the country, an indication of possible under-declaration or smuggling.

“There is a mismatched in China’s export record as to the Philippine’s importation. We only have almost half of the records in China,” Lacson said. “It means there is under-declaration or there is smuggling. That’s the only conclusion there. I mean, someone is already making money here. Why is that?”

While the Senate is set to investigate the alleged tong-pats on pork imports, Lacson is also pushing for an inquiry on other agricultural products like poultry. – Cecille Suerte Felipe

