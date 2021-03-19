121 businesses told to comply with health protocols

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has issued requests for corrective action (RCA) against 121 business establishments in Metro Manila for violation of health protocols.

In a statement yesterday, the DTI said the RCAs were issued following the inspection conducted by the Surveillance and Monitoring Division of the DTI-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) of 779 business establishments from Jan. to March 12.

Of the 121 issued with RCAs, the DTI said 79 have already complied.

Meanwhile, 36 were endorsed to local government units for further investigation, and six have yet to make corrective actions.

The DTI said the common violations were lack of contact tracing or health declaration forms and thermal scanner at the establishment’s entrance, and personnel not properly wearing face shields.

Inspections are conducted by the DTI to make sure businesses comply with the minimum health protocols set by the government.

Earlier, the DTI issued updated guidelines for the operations of barbershops and salons, for dine-in restaurants, as well as for other business establishments or activities under Category III.

The DTI and Department of Labor and Employment have also released a joint a memorandum circular covering supplemental guidelines for the prevention and control of COVID-19 in the workplace.

“Our inspection and monitoring efforts are done every week to regularly check if business establishments here in NCR (National Capital Region) strictly follow the health protocols prescribed in our guidelines,” Ruth Castelo, DTI undersecretary for consumer protection group said.

DTI-FTEB director Ronnel Abrenica urged business establishments to have additional safety practices including designation of safety officers, creating sanitizing schedule, as well as posting informative materials showing health protocol reminders to the public.

“We want to assure consumers that we are doing these surveillance activities to further boost customer confidence in conducting business transactions while under strict health protocol measures, to strike a balance between public health and regaining economic momentum,” he said.

As part of efforts to ensure compliance with minimum health protocols, the DTI is also encouraging consumers to report any violations by calling the 1-DTI (1-384) Hotline or by sending an email to consumercare@dti.gov.ph.