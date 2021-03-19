Go visits Isabela, extends assistance to typhoon victims

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go returned to Ilagan City, Isabela last Tuesday to survey the remaining damage from last year’s typhoon and assess the resources needed for the province’s full recovery.

He spoke personally to local officials to discuss how best to support the people of Isabela.

More importantly, his team, together with concerned agencies, provided additional aid to various communities to help them recover and build back better.

“My countrymen, our office will continue to do rounds in your province. We will also visit neighboring towns that suffered flooding to extend assistance and help the people rise. Don’t lose hope because President Duterte and I will continue to serve you all,” said Go.

An activity was held at the Ilagan Gym where the senator’s team distributed meals, food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields to a total of 1,600 typhoon victims.

Selected beneficiaries were given new pairs of shoes while others received bicycles for their daily transportation needs. Others were provided computer tablets so their children could access educational materials while studying at home.

Meanwhile, personnel from various government agencies were also present to extend other necessary forms of aid. The Department of Social Welfare and Development provided each beneficiary with separate cash assistance to cover their basic needs.

The Department of Agriculture, in turn, gave the local farmer cooperatives a new haul truck and recirculating rice dryer. It also conducted an assessment of smallholder farmers in need of aid to repair the damages to their land and rebuild their livelihoods.

In addition, the Department of Labor and Employment provided livelihood kits and emergency employment to displaced workers while the Department of Trade and Industry committed to assist other unemployed individuals so they can their regain their footing.

The senator, as the chair of the committee on health, urged everyone to keep their communities safe from COVID-19 by staying at home and following other necessary protocols to slow down the spread of the virus while recovery efforts are underway.

Go further offered to help those in need of medical treatments and services, sharing how he continues to push for measures to help low-income and far-flung communities access quality health care. Go principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

The senator went on to recognize both national and local officials for continuing to meet the ongoing needs of their communities and stakeholders.

He expressed gratitude to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, 1st District Rep. Antonio Albano, 5th District Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III, 6th District Rep. Faustino Dy V, LPGMA party-list Rep. Allan Ty, Gov. Rodolfo Albano III, Vice Gov. Faustino Dy III, Ilagan City Mayor Josemarie Diaz and Vice Mayor Kiryll Bello, and Tumauini Mayor Arnold Bautista, among others.

Earlier that day, the senator also personally met and provided aid to 500 frontliners and indigent patients at the Gov. Faustino N. Dy Sr. Memorial Hospital. He paid a personal visit to the hospital last Feb. 5 of last year to lead the opening of hospital’s Malasakit Center.

After his visit in Isabela, Go proceeded to Cagayan province to provide similar aid to affected communities there and to conduct a monitoring visit at the existing Malasakit Center in the province.

All activities were carried out in strict observance of the health and safety protocols against COVID-19.