#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^

Go visits Isabela, extends assistance to typhoon victims

(The Philippine Star) - March 19, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go returned to Ilagan City, Isabela last Tuesday to survey the remaining damage from last year’s typhoon and assess the resources needed for the province’s full recovery.

He spoke personally to local officials to discuss how best to support the people of Isabela.

More importantly, his team, together with concerned agencies, provided additional aid to various communities to help them recover and build back better.

“My countrymen, our office will continue to do rounds in your province. We will also visit neighboring towns that suffered flooding to extend assistance and help the people rise. Don’t lose hope because President Duterte and I will continue to serve you all,” said Go.

An activity was held at the Ilagan Gym where the senator’s team distributed meals, food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields to a total of 1,600 typhoon victims.

Selected beneficiaries were given new pairs of shoes while others received bicycles for their daily transportation needs. Others were provided computer tablets so their children could access educational materials while studying at home.

Meanwhile, personnel from various government agencies were also present to extend other necessary forms of aid. The Department of Social Welfare and Development provided each beneficiary with separate cash assistance to cover their basic needs.

The Department of Agriculture, in turn, gave the local farmer cooperatives a new haul truck and recirculating rice dryer. It also conducted an assessment of smallholder farmers in need of aid to repair the damages to their land and rebuild their livelihoods.

In addition, the Department of Labor and Employment provided livelihood kits and emergency employment to displaced workers while the Department of Trade and Industry committed to assist other unemployed individuals so they can their regain their footing.

The senator, as the chair of the committee on health, urged everyone to keep their communities safe from COVID-19 by staying at home and following other necessary protocols to slow down the spread of the virus while recovery efforts are underway.

Go further offered to help those in need of medical treatments and services, sharing how he continues to push for measures to help low-income and far-flung communities access quality health care. Go principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

The senator went on to recognize both national and local officials for continuing to meet the ongoing needs of their communities and stakeholders.

He expressed gratitude to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, 1st District Rep. Antonio Albano, 5th District Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III, 6th District Rep. Faustino Dy V, LPGMA party-list Rep. Allan Ty, Gov. Rodolfo Albano III, Vice Gov. Faustino Dy III, Ilagan City Mayor Josemarie Diaz and Vice Mayor Kiryll Bello, and Tumauini Mayor Arnold Bautista, among others.

Earlier that day, the senator also personally met and provided aid to 500 frontliners and indigent patients at the Gov. Faustino N. Dy Sr. Memorial Hospital. He paid a personal visit to the hospital last Feb. 5 of last year to lead the opening of hospital’s Malasakit Center.

After his visit in Isabela, Go proceeded to Cagayan province to provide similar aid to affected communities there and to conduct a monitoring visit at the existing Malasakit Center in the province.

All activities were carried out in strict observance of the health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

BONG GO TYPHOON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Pro-democracy' coalition to vet slate of opposition candidates for 2022
'Pro-democracy' coalition to vet slate of opposition candidates for 2022
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
To avoid the splitting of votes in the upcoming elections, conveners of 1Sambayan will field and endorse a unified slate of...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 5,290 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises past 640,000
Philippines logs 5,290 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises past 640,000
9 hours ago
Of the 640,984 total confirmed cases, 66,567 or 10.4% are active.
Headlines
fbfb
'Treatment czar' urges double-masking, enhanced precautions vs COVID-19
'Treatment czar' urges double-masking, enhanced precautions vs COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
"So, the way I look at it, these are alarm bells...And if you do nothing, we would fall into that...But more important is...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA: 0.06% of 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients experienced serious side effects
FDA: 0.06% of 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients experienced serious side effects
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Out of the 240,297 who have been inoculated as of March 16, 7,469 or 3.11% experienced adverse events after immunization...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP disputes Mon Tulfo claim Sinas got Sinopharm vaccine in 2020
PNP disputes Mon Tulfo claim Sinas got Sinopharm vaccine in 2020
By Christian Deiparine | 6 hours ago
PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas was among those who received the illegal Sinopharm in November 2020, columnist Mon Tulfo claimed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 vaccine preparedness still lacking &ndash; WB
COVID-19 vaccine preparedness still lacking – WB
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Most countries, especially developing economies, are still facing gaps in terms of readiness for the deployment of COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief denies being vaccinated
PNP chief denies being vaccinated
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas yesterday denied he got inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
DTI chief gets COVID-19 for 2nd time
DTI chief gets COVID-19 for 2nd time
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
For the second time, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has tested positive for COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
No stopping vaccine rollout; Palace backs Sinovac for seniors
No stopping vaccine rollout; Palace backs Sinovac for seniors
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The government’s immunization program against COVID-19 will continue despite the death of a healthcare worker following...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila ICU beds 64% occupied &ndash; DOH
Metro Manila ICU beds 64% occupied – DOH
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Due to rising COVID-19 infections, Metro Manila has already used up 64 percent of ICU beds and 54 percent of isolation beds,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with