#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Lasallian lawyers' group: Violence has no place in legal profession
Members of the National Union of Peoples Lawyers in December 2020 filed an administrative complaint against three officials of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict over their unabated red-tagging.
Karapatan, release

Lasallian lawyers' group: Violence has no place in legal profession

(Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 6:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Violence has no place in the legal profession’s fight against injustice, a group of lawyers asserted following the red-tagging of a Mandaluyong judge who freed two activists.

The La Salle Green Hills Alumni Lawyers Association on Thursday said it is reckless to “state that risk and danger is part of the life of lawyers and judges and such is part of their profession.”

“Rather, we believe that the pursuit of justice by lawyers and its dispensation by judges are essential to preserving our democracy and the guarantee of equal protection for all regardless of status, race, religion, gender and even political beliefs,” they added.

Veteran rights lawyer and Dean Chel Diokno leads the list of 22 signatories.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier this week distanced the President Rodrigo Duterte from the 61 killings of lawyers in just five years in the latter’s term. Guevarra has also noted that lawyering for other cases or causes may be attended with risks.

An independent tally from the Free Legal Assistance Group showed that the 61 slain lawyers in the Duterte administration is more than the number of killings in the six administration preceding the incumbent.

On top of these killings, lawyers have also been subjected to other violent attacks, intimidation and red-tagging.

The La Salle Green Hills Alumni Lawyers Association also said they stand with Mandaluyong Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio, whose face appeared in a tarpaulin supposedly from the Communist Party of the Philippines thanking her for freeing their “comrades.”

“Such despicable actions endanger the lives of judges and undermine the rule of law in the entire country,” they said.

Ignacio voided the search warrant that led to the arrest of journalist Lady Ann Salem and trade unionist Rodrigo Esparago and ordered their release. A month later, she was red-tagged.

The group echoed the sentiment that the red-tagging of the judge is also an attack on the judiciary. “We believe that it is reckless and barbaric to red-tag judges like Judge Monique for adhering to the Canons of Judicial Ethics, and for upholding the Constitution and the rule of law,” they added. — Kristine Joy Patag

ATTACK ON LAWYERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
8 killed, 6 of them Asians, in US attacks
8 killed, 6 of them Asians, in US attacks
19 hours ago
Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators press gov&rsquo;t: Where are the COVID-19 vaccines?
Senators press gov’t: Where are the COVID-19 vaccines?
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Two senators on Thursday scored the government anew for the slow pace of vaccination in the country.
Headlines
fbfb
PDP-Laban members continue plea for Duterte&rsquo;s VP run despite Pacquiao warning
PDP-Laban members continue plea for Duterte’s VP run despite Pacquiao warning
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Some members of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino—Lakas ng Bayan are continuing their push for President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases
OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases
By Christian Deiparine | 22 hours ago
Metro Manila is now going through a "serious surge" in coronavirus cases, the OCTA Research said Wednesday, with reproduction...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases hit peak 2020 level
COVID-19 cases hit peak 2020 level
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Confirmed COVID cases nationwide have reached the same peak recorded during the first wave in July last year, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP disputes Mon Tulfo claim Sinas got Sinopharm vaccine in 2020
PNP disputes Mon Tulfo claim Sinas got Sinopharm vaccine in 2020
By Christian Deiparine | 12 minutes ago
PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas was among those who received the illegal Sinopharm in November 2020, columnist Mon Tulfo claimed...
Headlines
fbfb
Rights groups call for international fact-finding into killings of activists, rights defenders
Rights groups call for international fact-finding into killings of activists, rights defenders
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 43 minutes ago
In a statement Thursday, seven human rights organizations condemned the recent killing of nine activists in Calabarzon, which...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG deploys additional 802 contact tracers to Metro Manila
DILG deploys additional 802 contact tracers to Metro Manila
1 hour ago
“With our number of CTs, we have exceeded DOH standard. Per the DOH, the ideal contact tracer to population ratio is...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace to public: Don't hastily conclude that judge who freed activists was red-baited
Palace to public: Don't hastily conclude that judge who freed activists was red-baited
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The public should not immediately conclude that the judge who dismissed the case against two persons accused of being allies...
Headlines
fbfb
Investigate PH: Address report findings instead of dismissing them as malicious
Investigate PH: Address report findings instead of dismissing them as malicious
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"We urge Mr. Adanar to read the Initial Report and engage with the corroborated facts assembled there. The only weapons we...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with