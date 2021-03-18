#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Palace to public: Don't hastily conclude that judge who freed activists was red-baited
In this undated photo, militants troop to the Senate building in Pasay City for the hearing of the committee on national defense and security on the issue of red-tagging.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File photo

Palace to public: Don't hastily conclude that judge who freed activists was red-baited

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The public should not immediately conclude that the judge who dismissed the case against two persons accused of being allies of communist rebels has been red-baited, Malacañang said Thursday.

Last month, Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio of the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court junked the illegal possession of firearms and explosives case against trade unionist Rodrigo Esparago and journalist Lady Ann Salem. Esparago, Salem, and five other individuals were arrested in a police raid that coincided with the observance of Human Rights Day last December 10.

Earlier this week, a tarpaulin sign linking Ignacio to communist rebels was seen at the corner of Shaw Boulevard and EDSA. The sign, which contained the logos of the Communist Party of the Philippines, its armed wing New People's Army, and the National Democratic Front, made it appear that the rebels are thankful to Ignacio for the speedy release of Salem and Esparago. Activists have assailed the attempt to associate the judge with rebels, describing it as an attack against the courts.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, however, called on the public not to draw "hasty conclusions" about the incident. He said it is also possible that the enemies of the government are behind the display of the tarpaulin.

"Anyone can come up with such tarpaulins. So let us not conclude that Judge Ignacio was red-tagged. Our authorities are investigating already this incident," Roque said at a press briefing.

"For now, I refuse to conclude that judge Ignacio has been red-tagged. We will investigate that because it is possible that the enemies of the government did that so they can accuse the government of doing it. I am not saying that's the truth but let us wait for the investigation. Let us wait for the CCTV footages," he added.

Roque expressed confidence that the persons behind the tarpaulin would be identified and caught, noting that there is CCTV in the area where it was placed.

"If Judge Ignacio was really red-tagged, the president himself would provide protection to judge Ignacio if necessary. That is the assurance of the president but for now, let us not make hasty conclusions because anyone can place that tarpaulin," he said.

Roque also disputed claims that the red-baiting of Ignacio indicates the continuing attacks on members of the legal profession.

"That’s already a conclusion which has not been established yet," he added. 

ATTACK ON LAWYERS RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
8 killed, 6 of them Asians, in US attacks
8 killed, 6 of them Asians, in US attacks
19 hours ago
Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators press gov&rsquo;t: Where are the COVID-19 vaccines?
Senators press gov’t: Where are the COVID-19 vaccines?
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Two senators on Thursday scored the government anew for the slow pace of vaccination in the country.
Headlines
fbfb
PDP-Laban members continue plea for Duterte&rsquo;s VP run despite Pacquiao warning
PDP-Laban members continue plea for Duterte’s VP run despite Pacquiao warning
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Some members of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino—Lakas ng Bayan are continuing their push for President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases
OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases
By Christian Deiparine | 22 hours ago
Metro Manila is now going through a "serious surge" in coronavirus cases, the OCTA Research said Wednesday, with reproduction...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases hit peak 2020 level
COVID-19 cases hit peak 2020 level
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Confirmed COVID cases nationwide have reached the same peak recorded during the first wave in July last year, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PNP disputes Mon Tulfo claim Sinas got Sinopharm vaccine in 2020
PNP disputes Mon Tulfo claim Sinas got Sinopharm vaccine in 2020
By Christian Deiparine | 12 minutes ago
PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas was among those who received the illegal Sinopharm in November 2020, columnist Mon Tulfo claimed...
Headlines
fbfb
Rights groups call for international fact-finding into killings of activists, rights defenders
Rights groups call for international fact-finding into killings of activists, rights defenders
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 43 minutes ago
In a statement Thursday, seven human rights organizations condemned the recent killing of nine activists in Calabarzon, which...
Headlines
fbfb
Lasallian lawyers' group: Violence has no place in legal profession
Lasallian lawyers' group: Violence has no place in legal profession
1 hour ago
Violence has no place in the legal profession’s fight against injustice, a group of lawyers asserted following the red-tagging...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG deploys additional 802 contact tracers to Metro Manila
DILG deploys additional 802 contact tracers to Metro Manila
1 hour ago
“With our number of CTs, we have exceeded DOH standard. Per the DOH, the ideal contact tracer to population ratio is...
Headlines
fbfb
Investigate PH: Address report findings instead of dismissing them as malicious
Investigate PH: Address report findings instead of dismissing them as malicious
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"We urge Mr. Adanar to read the Initial Report and engage with the corroborated facts assembled there. The only weapons we...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with