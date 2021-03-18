FDA: 0.06% of 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients experienced serious side effects

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 137 out of more than 240,000 people who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines experienced serious side effects, the country’s Food and Drug Administration reported Thursday.

Out of the 240,297 who have been inoculated as of March 16, 7,469 or 3.11% experienced adverse events after immunization (AEFI).

Of these, 83 reported serious side effects after receiving CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech. Meanwhile, 54 recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine experienced serious side effects.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo said adverse reactions experienced after inoculation are considered serious if they result in death and life-threatening situation, persistent or significant disability, and require in-patient hospitalization

The remaining 7,311 cases were “non-serious” events or those who experienced minor side effects such as pain on the injection site, body pains, increase in blood pressure, fever and rashes.

Domingo said 3,700 reported AEFIs were linked to CoronaVac, while 4,769 were linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee (NAEFIC), its regional counterparts, and the DOH are tasked to review adverse events and conduct causality assessments.

After inoculation, vaccine recipients are made to stay in the vaccination site for half an hour in case of immediate reaction.

Death not linked to vaccination

Health authorities also stressed that COVID-19 vaccine had nothing to do with the death of an inoculated healthcare worker. The 47-year-old medical frontliner received her first dose CoronaVac on March 4 and succumbed to COVID-19 days later.

The health worker had comorbidities, which “put her at risk of developing COVID-19,” NAEFIC vice chair Rommel Lobo said.

FDA’s Domingo said Sinovac has already been informed about the incident.

The Philippines has so far reported over 640,984 COVID-19 cases, including 12,887 deaths