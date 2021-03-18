#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines logs 5,290 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises past 640,000
A policeman (L) stands guard at the entrance to a neighborhood under strict quarantine measures in Pasay City, suburban Manila, on March 16, 2021, as the number of new daily cases of COVID-19 coronavirus has surged to the highest level in seven months.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Philippines logs 5,290 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises past 640,000

(Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 640,984 Thursday after the Department of Health recorded 5,290 additional infections. 

  • Active cases: 66,567 or 10.4% of the total
     
  • Recoveries: 439, pushing total to 561,530
     
  • Deaths: 21, bringing total to 12,887

 

 

What’s new today?

  • This is the seventh straight day that the country reported more than 4,000 additional cases. 
     
  • The government will continue its vaccination drive against COVID-19 after the death of an inoculated medical worker, the DOH said. It maintained that the health worker died because of COVID-19 and not due to vaccination.
     
  • At least 137 out of more than 240,000 who received their first COVID-19 shot experienced serious adverse effects, the Food and Drug Administration said.
     
  • Sen. Panfilo Lacson asks the government: where is the country’s supply of much needed COVID-19 vaccines? Meanwhile, Sen. Risa Hontiveros urges authorities to set a “serious timeframe” for the vaccination of medical frontliners.
     
  • The House of Representatives, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s central office will be on lockdown as several staff have been infected with COVID-19.

Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Xave Gregorio 

