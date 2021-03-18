Government eyes 2 million vaccinations per week in May

MANILA, Philippines — The government is aiming to increase the rate of vaccinations from two million to four million a week, beginning with a target of one million inoculations per week next month, national policy against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said yesterday.

In an interview with radio station dzBB, Galvez said the government is trying to ensure the steady supply of vaccines arriving in the country to meet its targets, beginning with inoculating a million Filipinos per week by April.

“This will increase in May. We want a steady supply of eight million (vaccines per month) so we can have two million vaccinations per week,” he said. “In June, we will again increase our capacity and have three million vaccinations per week.”

Galvez said that once there is enough supply of vaccines, up to four million vaccinations per week would be possible in July.

“That’s what we’re doing, gradually increasing vaccinations from 1 million per week, 2 million per week, 3 million per week,” he said, adding that these projections are realistic given the frequency in the arrival of vaccines in the coming weeks.

“Yes, we will complete the 4 million supply in April. In May, AstraZeneca will arrive, there might be more or less 200,000 from Moderna and other vaccines we purchased. And there might be another donation from the COVAX facility,” Galvez said.

GIn May, we might have 8 million and then in June, 10 million then July, 5 million. Then August to December, 20 million each month,I Galvez added.

The Philippine government is expecting to receive 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility, including 979,200 doses of AstraZeneca.

A total of 1.4 million doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines are also arriving in the country by the end of the month, he said.

Speaking at yesterday Kapihan sa Manila Bay virtual media forum, Galvez said the government is spending P72.5 billion for the purchase of the vaccines, including the 1 million doses of Sinovac from China funded by the Department of Health (DOH) budget.

“The other financing for this will be coming from the financial institutions in the Land Bank of the Philippines, GOCCs (government owned and controlled corporations), while the other portion will come from the GAA (General Appropriations Act). We have P12.5 billion in the GAA and P10 billion from the Bayanihan Act 2 and P2.5 billion in the 2021 GAA,” he said.

“We are using it for the PO (purchase order) of one million. We used the DOH fund in the Sinovac amounting to 15 percent of the total amount of purchase as pre-payment to China,W he added.

Galvez told the forum that the country s negotiation with Pfizer is still ongoing.

Confidence in vaccines

A recent survey showed that affordability is a primary consideration for Filipinos’ willingness to take COVID-19 vaccines and that the rushed development of the serums remains a concern. – Louise Maureen Simeon, Helen M. Flores