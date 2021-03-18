#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Government eyes 2 million vaccinations per week in May
This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19". According to the World Health Organization, some 42 "candidate vaccines" against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 are undergoing clinical trials on November 17, 2020.
AFP/Joel Saget

Government eyes 2 million vaccinations per week in May

Jose Rodel Clapano (The Philippine Star) - March 18, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government is aiming to increase the rate of vaccinations from two million to four million a week, beginning with a target of one million inoculations per week next month, national policy against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said yesterday.

In an interview with radio station dzBB, Galvez said the government is trying to ensure the steady supply of vaccines arriving in the country to meet its targets, beginning with inoculating a million Filipinos per week by April.

“This will increase in May. We want a steady supply of eight million (vaccines per month) so we can have two million vaccinations per week,” he said. “In June, we will again increase our capacity and have three million vaccinations per week.”

Galvez said that once there is enough supply of vaccines, up to four million vaccinations per week would be possible in July.

“That’s what we’re doing, gradually increasing vaccinations from 1 million per week, 2 million per week, 3 million per week,” he said, adding that these projections are realistic given the frequency in the arrival of vaccines in the coming weeks.

“Yes, we will complete the 4 million supply in April. In May, AstraZeneca will arrive, there might be more or less 200,000 from Moderna and other vaccines we purchased. And there might be another donation from the COVAX facility,” Galvez said.

GIn May, we might have 8 million and then in June, 10 million then July, 5 million. Then August to December, 20 million each month,I Galvez added.

The Philippine government is expecting to receive 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility, including 979,200 doses of AstraZeneca.

A total of 1.4 million doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccines are also arriving in the country by the end of the month, he said.

Speaking at yesterday Kapihan sa Manila Bay virtual media forum, Galvez said the government is spending P72.5 billion for the purchase of the vaccines, including the 1 million doses of Sinovac from China funded by the Department of Health (DOH) budget.

“The other financing for this will be coming from the financial institutions in the Land Bank of the Philippines, GOCCs (government owned and controlled corporations), while the other portion will come from the GAA (General Appropriations Act). We have P12.5 billion in the GAA and P10 billion from the Bayanihan Act 2 and P2.5 billion in the 2021 GAA,” he said.

“We are using it for the PO (purchase order) of one million. We used the DOH fund in the Sinovac amounting to 15 percent of the total amount of purchase as pre-payment to China,W he added.

Galvez told the forum that the country s negotiation with Pfizer is still ongoing.

Confidence in vaccines

A recent survey showed that affordability is a primary consideration for Filipinos’ willingness to take COVID-19 vaccines and that the rushed development of the serums remains a concern. – Louise Maureen Simeon, Helen M. Flores

COVID-19 VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vaccinated health worker died of COVID-19, not from receiving jab &mdash; officials
Vaccinated health worker died of COVID-19, not from receiving jab — officials
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
Authorities on Wednesday said a health worker who received a COVID-19 vaccine and later died succumbed to the virus and not...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 635,698 with 4,387 new infections
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 635,698 with 4,387 new infections
9 hours ago
Active cases represent 61,733 or 9.7% of the country’s confirmed cases.
Headlines
fbfb
'No VIP treatment': For the second time, Sinas may face raps over health protocols breach
'No VIP treatment': For the second time, Sinas may face raps over health protocols breach
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"For me, there's no such thing as a VIP person, no VIP treatment for anybody. If he has violated the law, he should be held...
Headlines
fbfb
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
1 day ago
The National Task Force Against COVID-19 is restricting travel into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19 in response...
Headlines
fbfb
Two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in Philippines found in UK
Two cases of COVID-19 variant first seen in Philippines found in UK
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
In a statement, Public Health England said a new variant called P.3 has been designated a variant under investigati...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Government eyes 2 million vaccinations per week in May
Government eyes 2 million vaccinations per week in May
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The government is aiming to increase the rate of vaccinations from two million to four million a week, beginning with a target...
Headlines
fbfb
Concepcion: 1 million Covaxin doses offered to private sector
Concepcion: 1 million Covaxin doses offered to private sector
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Around one million doses of Covaxin vaccines from India are expected to be made available to the private sector starting April,...
Headlines
fbfb
Entire Senate to probe pork import &lsquo;tong-pats&rsquo;
Entire Senate to probe pork import ‘tong-pats’
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The Senate Committee of the Whole will investigate what senators described yesterday as a food security crisis and multibillion-peso...
Headlines
fbfb
More government offices placed under hard lockdown
More government offices placed under hard lockdown
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
More government offices have been put under lockdown as COVID-19 cases among employees spike, with authorities using the closure...
Headlines
fbfb
8 killed, 6 of them Asians, in US attacks
8 killed, 6 of them Asians, in US attacks
1 hour ago
Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with