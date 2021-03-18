Entire Senate to probe pork import â€˜tong-patsâ€™

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee of the Whole will investigate what senators described yesterday as a food security crisis and multibillion-peso kickbacks in pork importations that started with the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in the country in 2018.

The chamber adopted Senate Resolution 685, authored by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who sought the full-force inquiry which includes the much-criticized plan of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to drastically reduce tariffs and raise the minimum access volume (MAV) for hog imports.

The inquiry of the committee composed of all senators as members and chaired by Senate President Vicente Sotto III can be convened as soon as next week, before Congress goes into a break on March 27.

Senators are expected to start their inquiry with the DA, which allegedly issued permits for suppliers from countries where there are confirmed ASF outbreaks and has, so far, cost the local hog industry P50 billion in losses.

Lacson warned the proposal of the DA and the NEDA to bring down tariffs will “cause billions of revenue losses and further perpetrate the unabated corruption in the form of “tong-pats” and technical smuggling of poultry and pork products that will ultimately lead to the demise of the local industry and adverse public health effects.”

He said one of the questions he aims to ask is why the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI)’s former head, Ronnie Domingo, was transferred to the Philippine Carabao Center late January after having issued permits to import pork from banned countries due to the ASF.

Citing information reaching him, the senator said under Domingo’s watch, the violations continued until September 2020. The BAI and National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) form part of the MAV Management Committee of the DA.

“Without casting doubt on DA Secretary William Dar’s personal integrity, we want to know if he was aware of the situation. That said, while I cannot say at this time if Domingo’s transfer is connected to the issuance of illegal permits, the impact is that we have an ASF problem due to the importation of pork from banned countries,” Lacson said.

“Considering such violations involving Domingo, will we allow those involved to be just transferred? What is clear is that the former BAI director was involved in violations until September 2020,” he said.

He said he also wants to find out if there was outside pressure on the DA to recommend the raising of the MAV and the lowering of tariffs.

“We want to know if there is outside pressure on the DA. I have received information that there was lobbying. Why would it make such recommendations that could be detrimental to our local hog raisers?” he said.

Last Monday, Lacson bared reports of a certain “tongpats” system operating within the DA, in which certain officials are collecting P5 to P7 per kilogram in kickbacks on imported pork.

DA forms probe body

Yesterday, the DA said it has created a special committee tasked to investigate allegations of corruption in the allocation of meat import certificates under the in-quota MAV scheme.

“While we stand firm that the issuance of MAV in-quota allocation is above-board and non-discretionary, we have created a special committee to look into allegations made by a lawmaker that there is a syndicate in the DA engaged in a payoff scheme,” Dar said.

The DA’s legal service chief heads the probe committee, which will base its inquiry on the initial findings of the DA-MAV Secretariat.

The DA-MAV Secretariat has said the allegation of corruption to get a MAV import certificate is remote because existing licensees are the same ones every year, who were previously accredited by the past DA administrations.

It added that there are no disparities between the allocations of the current MAV licensees and those given prior to the current DA administration.

Under the MAV scheme, the DA issues MAV Import Certificate to MAV licensees that may avail part of the annual in-quota allocation of 54,000 metric tons (MT) and pay a tariff of 30 percent. Firms wanting to import beyond the MAV volume, called out-quota, will have to pay a higher tariff of 40 percent.

The DA-MAV Secretariat imposes penalties on licensees that were not able to utilize 70 percent of their allocation for the year. It added that unused volume is recalled and deducted from the licensee and will be raffled off to qualified applicants.

The DA said it does not allow imports of meat and processed meat products from countries where there are existing major animal diseases.

“We would like to emphasize that our objective in increasing the MAV and reducing tariff is to stabilize supply and price of pork,” Dar said.

Lacson said earlier that with the alleged system in place under the current MAV of 54,000 metric tons, it is likely that the kickbacks received by the said officials will also increase if the proposal to increase the MAV to 400,000 MT will push through.

He added that this may lead the kickbacks earned to double to around P10 to P15 per kilo, which could result in kickbacks of as much as P6 billion.

The senator said he will file a resolution for the alleged system to be investigated by the Philippine Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).

‘Detrimental’

Lacson in his resolution said the ASF problem began as early as 2018 when certain BAI officials illegally permitted the entry of pork meat and other pork products, particularly and mostly porcine meal from banned countries like Hungary, Belgium, Germany and China into the Philippines in violation of several memorandum orders issued by the DA banning the importation of said agricultural products.

“The food security crisis in the Philippines intensified due to severe outbreaks that have affected local producers, further exacerbated by policies on importation imposed by the government which proved to be unresponsive and detrimental to the interest and welfare of our local farmers and entrepreneurs,” the senator said.

He said the anomalies amount to a triple whammy that threaten to kill the local hog industry while raising health concerns and costing the government forgone revenues.

“Our backyard hog raisers, they’re about 80,000. This is a P230-billion-a-year industry. Our backyard hog raisers will be adversely affected while the hog industry will die if the local market is flooded with imported pork and pork products – and worse, imported from countries with existing ban due to ASF,” he said.

He said instead importing at a high volume through the raising of the MAV, the DA can help local hog raisers by providing an indemnification fund and similar aid.

Recovery in 3-5 years

Yesterday, Dar said the local hog industry can expect recovery in three to five years, driven by the development of antiviral products against the ASF and government financial support for the sector.

“With all the newer innovations and technologies, like higher level biosecurity and cluster farming, no more swill feeding, this will give us a higher success rate,” Dar said at a virtual press conference.

“And with these antiviral products that can really help eradicate the virus, this will be a game changer,” he added.

Dar shared that in the past week, two Filipino inventors have presented their products aimed to boost the immunity of hogs against ASF.

“At the early stage of infection and you are able to see that the pigs are starting to exhibit the symptoms of ASF, you are able to apply the said product, the pigs can recovery easily, because it will build up their immune system,” he said.

Dar explained that the first product involves diluting a solution and spraying it on the hog population, while the second one is applied through misting.

The products are currently being tested and validated by a BAI testing group.

Meanwhile, Dar signed a memorandum of understanding with Univet Nutrition and Animal Health Company for the Bantay sa ASF sa Barangay and the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion (INSPIRE) programs.

“Again, we aim to accelerate the repopulation and recovery of the hog industry to ensure the availability, accessibility and affordability of pork and pork products,” Dar said at the signing ceremony.

He said the DA would like to continue and elevate its partnerships to provide technical assistance in risk assessment, surveillance and monitoring of ASF at the barangay level, with strict biosecurity implementation, use of locally developed molecular rapid test kit to support disease surveillance and locally develop alternative antiviral compound. – Catherine Talavera