#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
CHR troubled by red-tagging of Mandaluyong judge who freed journalist, trade unionist
Lawyers submit a letter to the Supreme Court on Dec. 22, 2020 urging action on the killings of lawyers.
National Union of Peoples' Lawyers via Bulatlat

CHR troubled by red-tagging of Mandaluyong judge who freed journalist, trade unionist

(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission of Human Rights on Wednesday said it was deeply concerned by the red-tagging of a regional trial court judge who ordered the release of journalist Lady Ann Salem and trade unionist Rodrigo Esparago.

Less than a month after Mandaluyong RTC Branch 209 Judge Monique Quisumbing-Ignacio cleared Salem and Esperago of charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives, a tarpaulin linking her to the Communist Party of the Philippines surfaced on EDSA.

"In the wake of recent violent attacks on judges, prosecutors, lawyers, and other legal professionals in the Philippines, such incriminating claims...without any specific and verifiable evidence exposes [Quisumbing-Ignacio] to grave danger," CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said.

"She is being attacked in connection to her decisions involving prosecutorial discretion and the exercise of due process rights."

Independent media network AlterMidya also expressed concern for Salem who, although released from detention, is red-tagged anew in the poster. 

De Guia cited Article 18 of the United Nations Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers which states that members of the legal profession “shall not be identified with their clients or their client’s causes as a result of discharging their functions."

This same article was cited by the National Union of People's Lawyers last week when it accused police of attempting to create "a virtual hit list" by asking the Calbayog RTC to identify lawyers representing communist rebels.

READ: SC: Calbayog court confirms receipt of PNP request on list of lawyers for 'communist terrorist groups' | Cop relieved for asking Calbayog court for list of lawyers representing communist rebels

"We stress that members of the legal profession, such as lawyers and judges, are crucial in preserving Constitutional rights, such as the right to an independent counsel; right to defend oneself in court; and right to speedy, public, and impartial trial among others," De Guia also said.

She further urged the government to conduct "genuine" probes on cases of red-tagging.

Why does this matter?

As noted by the CHR, the red-tagging of Quisimbing-Ignacio is only the latest in a slew of attempts to cow members of the legal profession.

Before Calbayog police sought a list of lawyers for communist rebels from a regional trial court last week, Angelo Karlo Guillen, NUPL's assistant vice president for the Visayas, was stabbed in the head and shoulder by two unidentified assailants on March 3. Guillen, who survived the attack, represents arrested indigenous land defenders and is assisting in petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

A key witness to his case, Julie Catamin, was murdered less than a week before. Both Guillen and Catamin were red-tagged before they were attacked.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, a former justice secretary, at the time called for stronger laws against red-tagging, warning: "When lawyers can no longer do their job freely and without fear of being killed, that is when the rule of law begins to weaken."

An independent tally from the Free Legal Assistance Group shows that 61 lawyers were killed since the start of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, and almost half of these killings were tagged as work-related.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYERS RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Medical workers call for decongestion of workplaces as COVID-19 cases surge
Medical workers call for decongestion of workplaces as COVID-19 cases surge
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In a briefing Tuesday, the Healthcare Professionals Alliance against COVID-19 (HPAAC), a coalition of more than 160 medical...
Headlines
fbfb
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
NTF: No foreigners, non-OFW Filipinos into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19
18 hours ago
The National Task Force Against COVID-19 is restricting travel into the Philippines from March 20 to April 19 in response...
Headlines
fbfb
SC junks petition vs ICC withdrawal
SC junks petition vs ICC withdrawal
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the petitions that questioned President Duterte’s decision to unilaterally...
Headlines
fbfb
Sinas to face sanctions for alleged breach in protocol
Sinas to face sanctions for alleged breach in protocol
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas will face sanctions if an investigation proves his supposed breach of screening...
Headlines
fbfb
PTV to discipline social media team over 'erroneous' #DutertePalpak tweet
PTV to discipline social media team over 'erroneous' #DutertePalpak tweet
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
State-run broadcaster People’s Television said Wednesday it will sanction members of its social media team who were...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Distressed OFWs, diplomats among those exempted from travel restrictions &mdash; Palace
Distressed OFWs, diplomats among those exempted from travel restrictions — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 8 minutes ago
People who need medical repatriation, diplomats and distressed Filipinos are exempted from the pandemic-related temporary...
Headlines
fbfb
'No place in a democracy': Academe hits attacks on activists, red-tagging of teachers
'No place in a democracy': Academe hits attacks on activists, red-tagging of teachers
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
"We stand united against government profiling, red-tagging and terrorist-tagging of lawyers, teachers, unionists, peasants,...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR troubled by red-tagging of Mandaluyong judge who freed journalist, trade unionist
CHR troubled by red-tagging of Mandaluyong judge who freed journalist, trade unionist
1 hour ago
"In the wake of recent violent attacks on judges, prosecutors, lawyers, and other legal professionals in the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbfb
Police still monitoring social media for quarantine violations
Police still monitoring social media for quarantine violations
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"The JTF CV Shield created a Facebook account intended for this purpose and monitored 24/7 by the PNP Command Center...
Headlines
fbfb
Mikey Arroyo says he asked to be removed as appropriations vice chair
Mikey Arroyo says he asked to be removed as appropriations vice chair
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Rep. Mikey Arroyo's removal as vice chair of the appropriations committee came after fellow Lakas-CMD members also lost leadership...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with