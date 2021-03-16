#VACCINEWATCHPH
Quarantine fatigue blamed for spike
Commuters walk along the sidewalk on EDSA, a major thoroughfare in Metro Manila, on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - March 16, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III admitted that the spike in COVID-19 cases is alarming, and blamed it on “quarantine fatigue” and a breach in minimum public health standards.

“And to a certain degree but not absolutely determined as of yet, the possibility of the variants contributing to the surge and then the loosening up of many quarantine restrictions and opening of the large part (of the economy),” he added.

Last Sunday, the OCTA Research Group projected that some 8,000 daily cases may be recorded by the end of the month.

In response, Duque called on local government units to step up efforts to contain the spread.

“They have to strengthen all interventions they have done quite successfully in controlling the pandemic in the earlier or middle of 2020,” he added.

New variants caused spikes

Malacañang attributed the rise to the more transmissible COVID-19 variants.

“I think the confirmation that the new variants are in the Philippines and that these new variants are more infectious is one of the reasons behind the surge, not because the government is incompetent. I don’t think anyone should be blamed, but it’s the nature of viruses to mutate and let’s just be thankful that it has mutated in a way that is more infectious but not more fatal,” Roque said.

Not far behind

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted that the Philippines is not far behind in vaccination rollout but could have been first if a “ball was not dropped.”

“We’re not far behind in vaccination rollout. We coulda’ been first if a ball wasn’t dropped but we’re rapidly catching up,”Locsin tweeted.

In December, Locsin confirmed the Philippines was assured of getting 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccines but Duque had “dropped the ball” during negotiations with the American drug maker.

Not efficient

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) spokesman Jonathan Malaya said contact tracing efforts have not been efficient despite the presence of over 200,000 contact tracers nationwide.

“This is a cause for concern because we have additional contact tracers,” Malaya said, referring to 15,000 additional contact tracers for Metro Manila.

Lockdown anniversary

As the community quarantine reached its first anniversary, senators attributed the laxity in enforcing minimum health protocols due to violations committed by government officials and mixed messages sent to the public.

“How can we expect people to consciously follow health protocols when even our national and local government officials do not conscientiously follow minimum health protocols? If we see people in government freely traveling to beaches and resorts and organizing public gatherings, people will really be lax,” Sen. Nancy Binay said.

For his part, Sen. Joel Villanueva urged government officials to apologize to the public for their dismal performance in fighting the pandemic.

“As members of government, we must all say ‘anniver-sorry’ to the public. Concerned authorities must learn not to repeat their mistakes,” Villanueva said in Filipino. – Alexis Romero, Pia Lee-Brago, Neil Jayson Servallos, Paolo Romero

