Metro Manila rules tightened as longer curfew on

Palace not ruling out stricter lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Certain businesses were again shut down, liquor bans were reimposed, designated smoking areas in workplaces and public establishments were prohibited in several areas yesterday as longer curfew hours began last night in Metro Manila to curb a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Police and barangay personnel began apprehending violators of health protocols, imposing fines and requiring those caught to attend lectures.

The tighter restrictions coincided with the first anniversary of the imposition of community quarantine or partial lockdown in Metro Manila and the town of Cainta, Rizal, hometown of the second Filipino to be infected with COVID-19 in the country.

Today marks the anniversary of the expansion of the community quarantine to the entire Luzon. The enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) was repeatedly extended in the next months even as COVID cases surged and the economy plunged into its worst post-war recession.

In Quezon City, the local government yesterday shut down bars, gyms and internet cafés and restricted the operations of restaurants. Designated smoking areas in offices and public places were prohibited to minimize opportunities for taking off masks.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday the biggest single-day jump in COVID cases in seven months, with 5,404 fresh infections bringing the total to 626,893. It was the fourth highest single-day total recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Despite the spike, which the DOH continues to refuse to describe as a surge, and the possibility that more infectious COVID variants are fueling the rapid increase, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said they’re not ruling out a strict lockdown next month if the spike in cases continues.

Muntinlupa, which imposed a liquor ban like Quezon City and several other local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila, will have the longer curfew hours in effect until April 4 instead of the end of March.

Makati has reported that it is running out of COVID hospital beds as cases jump. Caloocan City is again requiring quarantine passes for shopping.

The OCTA Research team warned that with the current infection trend, daily cases in Metro Manila could surge to 20,000.

A member of OCTA, University of the Philippines mathematics professor Guido David, had suggested last week that a “one-time, big-time” two-week lockdown, to coincide with the Lenten break, be imposed to stop the surge in its tracks.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) rejected this yesterday.

More suffering from hunger

Roque said lockdown won’t be resorted to at least this month as more people appear to be suffering from hunger now than from the disease itself.

“It will really be difficult to close the economy again. But we are monitoring the data, not just the increase in the number of cases but also the health care utilization rate because we need to have enough beds to treat those who will get sick,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing held exactly a year after Metro Manila was placed on lockdown.

“So we do not know what will happen in April, that’s why we are monitoring. The good news is we know how to provide medical attention to serious cases,” he said.

He said any decision on adjusting quarantine restrictions is based not only on the number of COVID-19 cases but also on the availability of health care facilities.

“For me, if the numbers increase but if they are asymptomatic like me, maybe we should not close (the economy) if we have enough capacity to treat serious cases,” he added.

Roque, also the spokesman of the government’s pandemic task force, learned that he contracted COVID-19 minutes before his virtual press briefing yesterday. He admitted that the need to contain COVID-19 while ensuring the livelihood of affected communities is a “delicate balancing act.”

“It’s very hard to impose a total lockdown. There are more people suffering now from the lockdown than from serious illnesses caused by COVID-19,” he said in Filipino.

“All recommendations will be as a result of a very delicate balancing act. We all want to be healthy because unless we are healthy, we cannot work. But the reality is, there are now more people hungry because of total lockdowns compared to serious cases,” he added.

Late last month, President Duterte said he would reopen the economy if a COVID-19 vaccination program kicked off and if the government maintained a vaccine stock of two million doses. The immunization program started last March 1.

Asked whether it would be wise to delay the reopening of the economy because of the rapid increase in COVID-19 infections, Roque said it would be difficult for the poor to survive if the economy is closed once again.

The reopening of the economy should not be blamed for the surge in the infections, he added.

“I think it’s the nature of the virus to mutate and good thing its mutations do not cause more serious illnesses... I do not want to think that this is due to the reopening of the economy because the data do not support it,” Roque said.

“I don’t think anyone should be blamed,” he added.

While a lockdown is not likely to be imposed this month, Roque said he was not sure whether there would be adjustment in quarantine restrictions.

He noted that 55 percent of intensive care unit beds, 60 percent of ward beds and 60 percent of isolation facilities remain available.

Still excellent?

Asked whether he still thought that the government has done an “excellent” job containing the virus, Roque replied: “Until the spike in the number of cases, we were really doing a very good job, an excellent job. The spikes happened just recently, during the last few days. I do not want to say that the Filipinos have been negligent.”

“New variants have emerged... We have to strictly follow the wearing of masks, handwashing and distancing. To the frontliners, if you can avail of the vaccine, avail of the vaccine,” he added.

If there’s need for stricter of quarantine rules, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is ready to once again assist the Philippine National Police (PNP) especially in providing additional manpower, according to defense chief Delfin Lorenzana.

The DOT, for its part, said it stands firmly on its decision to reopen tourist attractions in the face of spiking COVID-19 cases.

It stressed it is against the proposal to put Metro Manila under lockdown for two weeks starting Holy Week.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the travel sector could no longer afford another lockdown, especially in the Lenten season. Historically, the Holy Week provides tourism stakeholders a window to encourage people to go on a vacation, she added.

“The non-working holidays during the Holy Week have always been a strategic opportunity for growth in the tourism sector,” Puyat told The STAR.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, which fall on April 1 and 2, respectively, are declared regular holidays by President Duterte.

With Black Saturday on April 3 listed as a special and non-working day, Filipinos would have more time to travel for leisure.

However, Puyat said the appetite for travel this Lenten season may pale in comparison to industry expectations prior to COVID-19. Reopening of tourist attractions, she stressed, should be done in a safe and cautious manner.

“The Department of Tourism is for the safe reopening of tourist destinations, as this allows us to restart our economy and help tourism workers gain back their jobs,” she said.

There are now four million jobless Filipinos, based on official data.

Puyat reminded both tourists and stakeholders to comply with minimum health standards set by the government, particularly the wearing of face mask and face shield, physical distancing and regular disinfection.

She also called on travelers to transact only with establishments accredited by the DOT to operate in the period of quarantine.

Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) president Arthur Lopez said his group is ready to support any measure authorities set in place contain the spread of the virus.

Alarming

He admitted the PHOA “finds the increasing surge in COVID count the past days alarming” and warned this may reverse the progress made by the tourism sector. Lopez said authorities should respond to the outbreak as needed to prevent cases from shooting up again.

“The situation of increasing COVID cases will set back further our tourism recovery,” Lopez said in an email.

Tourist sites nationwide are reopening one after another as part of the government’s directive to resume economic activities in the new normal.

In Metro Manila, Intramuros is expected to reopen all of its attractions by the end of March as planned by its administrator.

In an interview with “The Chiefs” aired on One News last Friday, OCTA Research fellows Guido David and Ranjit Rye recommended enforcing a lockdown in the nation’s capital for two weeks to manage the recent jump in COVID-19 cases.

For the past week alone, the Philippines logged more than 27,000 positive cases to bring the total to 621,498 cases as of March 14.

Furthermore, the DOH last Saturday reported 5,000 new positives, the highest in a single day since last August’s 5,277 cases.

Rye argued the transmission in Metro Manila can no longer be fought within the framework of a general community quarantine (GCQ).

He said the national and local governments may need to withdraw some of their measures loosening restrictions in GCQ areas.

5,000 new cases

Meanwhile, the DOH has documented 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second time in three days.

Based on the DOH’s case bulletin for COVID-19, there were 5,404 new cases yesterday, raising the total to 626,893.

On March13, there were 5,000 new cases, the first time that the tally had breached the 5,000-mark since Aug. 26 last year at 5,277.

The bulletin showed the number of active cases – those who have not recovered or succumbed to the virus – was pegged at 53,779, representing 8.5 percent of the total cases.

Eight patients have succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll to 12,837. Seventy one patients recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 560,577.

Five laboratories were not able to submit their report so they were not included in yesterday’s bulletin.

Beverly Lorraine Ho, DOH director for Health Promotion Bureau and Disease Prevention and Control Bureau, said that despite the surge in cases, the country’s health care utilization rate (HCUR) is “still at 35 percent low risk.”

In the National Capital Region (NCR), which was described by DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III as the epicenter of the country’s pandemic, the latest HCUR is 49 percent.

“However, we also need to highlight to everyone that while the number is currently at 49 percent, the ICU beds are at already 65 percent,” she noted.

Ho added that utilization rate for mechanical ventilators is at 38 percent.

HCUR pertains to usage of ICU beds, isolation beds, ward beds and ventilators in COVID-19 referral hospitals or dedicated wards for COVID-19 patients.

Three other regions are seeing an increase in cases, such as Central Visayas which posted an overall HCUR of 47 percent, while 49 percent of their ICU beds are being utilized.

In Davao Region, the HCUR is 33 percent while the ICU beds usage is 52 percent.

Hao said that in the Cordillera Autonomous Region, the HCUR is 56 percent while 71 percent of their ICU beds are occupied.

“We cannot be complacent about the numbers because the ICU beds are slowly being filled up… As our cases are increasing, inevitably, many of them will go to ICU,” she added. – Sheila Crisostomo, Michael Punongbayan, Elijah Rosales