Duterte spokesman catches COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The face of the government’s pandemic task force is now part of COVID-19 statistics.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque announced yesterday that he has contracted COVID-19 but vowed to continue performing his functions, including reminding the public to observe measures that would protect them from the disease.

Roque, also the spokesman for the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), said he learned about the positive result of his RT-PCR test minutes before his noontime virtual press briefing. The test was conducted last Sunday in preparation for a meeting with President Duterte yesterday.

“As of 11:29 this morning, I got the result and I tested positive for COVID,” said Roque, who held the press conference from his office at Malacañang.

“You need to undergo quarantine if you had a close contact with me,” he added.

Roque claimed he did not have close interaction with President Duterte so the 75-year-old leader need not isolate himself.

He said he was with the President last week during an event in Dumaguete, where they witnessed the inauguration of port and airport projects.

“I was negative for the Dumaguete trip and I did not have any close contact with the President. I was not able to come close to him, just from afar,” he said.

Roque said he has not experienced COVID-19 symptoms but was inclined to go to a quarantine facility because his wife has a comorbidity or an existing illness.

“If she is negative today, I intend to go to an isolation facility also because we need to walk the talk,” the Palace spokesman said.

Despite being infected with COVID-19, Roque vowed to continue conducting press briefings but admitted that he might “not be as effective.”

“Since I am asymptomatic, I think I will proceed and continue to discharge my functions. I will probably not be as effective because I will not be attending the meetings with the President and I will not be physically with the President, but I will try to follow live coverage of the President’s meeting,” Roque said.

“For the President meeting with select members of the IATF, I will remotely be present. I will arrange for a Zoom tonight with the meeting with the President,” he added.

Last November, Roque drew flak for attending an event in Bantayan Island in Cebu where residents failed to observe physical distancing. Roque had claimed reprimanding the audience for not following the safety measure.

The Palace spokesman was also criticized heavily for visiting a dolphin park in Subic in the middle of quarantine but he claimed that no safety protocols were violated during the trip.

Multiple tests

Roque said he has had a total of 35 COVID-19 tests because he had to be present at Duterte’s events.

“I have had to undergo at least three PCR test a week...So it really came as a surprise and a shock, it’s not just a shock that after about 35 tests, I tested positive. For me, it was almost routine, on a Sunday afternoon, preparatory to the Monday evening meeting with the President, I would take an RT-PCR test,” he added.

Roque said he was alone in his office yesterday and that he was experiencing difficulties in connectivity because no one was assisting him.

“I do not have that much exposure because I have been to the office, my routine was I would be alone in my office, reading my briefing papers and reading all the papers, so I almost do not have contact with anyone in the office,” he said.

He admitted having regrets over not getting inoculated during the rollout of the government’s vaccination program at the Philippine General Hospital earlier this month.

“If they did not run out of vaccines in PGH, I would not have caught it,” he said.

Roque reminded the public to continue complying with health protocols, noting that the new COVID-19 variants are more infectious.

“The lesson here is no matter how careful you are, you may still get infected. We have to be extra careful,” the Palace spokesman said.

CSC lockdown

Some government agencies, meanwhile, have either closed some offices or cut the number of employees physically required to report for work due to cases of infection at work places.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC)’s central office in Diliman, Quezon City is closed until March 19 to give way to disinfection procedures, as five employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“As part of precautionary measures, the CSC Central Office (CO) shall undertake disinfection measures and conduct contact tracing. The closure is also intended to allow officials and employees to observe the required period of self-isolation pending results of the COVID-19 testing conducted last week,” the CSC said in an advisory.

“In this regard, CSC clients are advised not to visit the CSC CO from 15-19 March 2021. The clients may avail of the services and transactions online,” it added. The closure began yesterday.

The CSC had also closed its CO last Friday (March 12) for “cleaning and disinfection of its premises.”

During the period of closure, “no documents or printed communications, including mail deliveries from couriers and postal services, shall be received at the CSC IRMO,” CSC said.

“Those who have earlier made appointments through the CSC’s Online Registration, Appointment and Scheduling System (ORAS) will be advised of the new appointment schedule via email in due time,” the CSC said.

As for requests for CSC clearances or certification of no pending administrative case, the clients may email cscclearance@csc.gov.ph.

For certification of true copy of records and documents the clients may send their requests to Office for Legal Affairs (OLA) at olarecordscsc12@gmail.com.

For those who want to send petition for accreditation of employees’ organization or application for registration of Collective Negotiation Agreement, the clients may email the Human Resource Relations Office at hrro@csc.gov.ph.

For further information on the central office’s online services, clients may visit the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph.

Reduced workforce

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) ordered most of its employees to start working from home.

This came after a staff of Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua tested positive for COVID-19.

“Non-critical staff of NEDA Central Office are advised to work from home this week as a preventive measure given the number of cases and suspected cases,” NEDA said in a statement.

“With safety measures in place, NEDA is open to ensure critical service continues,” it said.

As a standard operating procedure for officials and staff going to Malacanang, Chua also underwent a COVID-19 test which yielded negative result.

NEDA also disputed claims that it was pushing employees to report to work even amid resistance from the employees.

“Majority of our staff are work from home so that resistance is moot,” a NEDA director said. The lockdown in NEDA office in Ortigas will be until Friday, March 19.

The Senate, meanwhile, is now on “semi-lockdown” and will finish its sessions earlier than usual after three employees of the chamber’s in-house caterer were found to be infected with COVID-19.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said sessions starting yesterday would end promptly at 6 p.m. to also allow employees without their own transportation to reach their homes before the curfew.

“Health protocols (in the Senate) will be stricter,” Sotto told reporters.

Sotto later told his colleagues in session that senators are encouraged to further limit staff reporting for work in their offices as sanitation measures are underway.

He said the chamber cannot suspend work as it has many pending bills from the House of Representatives but Congress has only two weeks left before it goes on a break.

Senate secretary Myra Marie Villarica issued an advisory to employees informing them that the executive lounge as well as the canteen will be closed for 14 days starting yesterday for sanitizing and disinfecting.

Senate employees were advised to bring their own food while the canteen is closed. – Paolo Romero, Louise Maureen Simeon, Elizabeth Marcelo

