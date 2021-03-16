#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Tourists forging test results face 6-month jail term
Puyat issued the warning after a resident of Quezon City, who tested positive for COVID-19, was able to enter Coron in Palawan on March 9, using a fake swab test result.
STAR/File

Tourists forging test results face 6-month jail term

Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - March 16, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Local tourists who tamper documents, including swab test results, may be imprisoned for up to six months, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat warned yesterday.

Puyat issued the warning after a resident of Quezon City, who tested positive for COVID-19, was able to enter Coron in Palawan on March 9, using a fake swab test result.

“The Department of Tourism (DOT) is saddened by yet another case of falsification of travel documents,” she said in a statement.

She added that the Quezon City Surveillance Team informed the local government of Coron the following day that the 24-year-old male tourist was confirmed positive for COVID.

According to her, the Coron Emergency Operations Center reported last Saturday that “all first generation contacts” of the tourist were tested using the RT-PCR test and were found to be negative of the virus – the same result that showed after all secondary contacts were also tested.

The DOT in Region 4B or the Mimaropa region has recommended the imposition of the appropriate penalty on the errant tourist.

As mandated under Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, the tampering of documents and records issued by public health authorities is a crime punishable by penalties amounting from P20,000 to P50,000 or an imprisonment of one to six months or both.

Puyat urged tourists to avail of the 50 percent subsidized RT-PCR test at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital for only P900.

“The DOT reiterates the full cooperation of the general public to uphold minimum public health and safety standards. Tourists and host communities alike are enjoined to practice mindful and responsible tourism to help strengthen recovery efforts,” she said.

Last week, the Department of the Interior and Local Government directed localities and the police to intensify the crackdown against quarantine violators. It also asked local leaders to step up their enforcement of the minimum health standards. - Elijah Rosales

HEALTH PROTOCOLS JAIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With 5,404 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines posts biggest daily rise in 7 months
With 5,404 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines posts biggest daily rise in 7 months
9 hours ago
The Department of Health reported the highest single-day rise since August 14, when the country had 6,216 cases.
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar surpassing Philippines&rsquo;
‘Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar surpassing Philippines’
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar, despite their respective political upheavals, will overtake the Philippines in terms of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators hit double standards, 'band-aid' solutions a year into COVID-19 lockdown
Senators hit double standards, 'band-aid' solutions a year into COVID-19 lockdown
8 hours ago
"What's ironic is that a year since the lockdown, naririto pa rin tayo," Sen. Nancy Binay said.
Headlines
fbfb
'Just passing through': Authorities confirm PNP retirees' Baler visit, insist no violations happened
'Just passing through': Authorities confirm PNP retirees' Baler visit, insist no violations happened
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"The retirees accordingly came to the place traversing the roads of Baler on their motorbikes and had lunch for an hour at...
Headlines
fbfb
Pro-democracy coalition eyes unified slate for 2022
Pro-democracy coalition eyes unified slate for 2022
By Janvic Mateo | 2 days ago
A coalition of former government officials is eyeing a single slate of national candidates for the 2022 elections to challenge...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Quarantine fatigue blamed for spike
Quarantine fatigue blamed for spike
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III admitted that the spike in COVID-19 cases is alarming, and blamed it on “quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila rules tightened as longer curfew on
Metro Manila rules tightened as longer curfew on
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Certain businesses were again shut down, liquor bans were reimposed, designated smoking areas in workplaces and public establishments...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte spokesman catches COVID-19
Duterte spokesman catches COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The face of the government’s pandemic task force is now part of COVID-19 statistics.
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr to operators: Take disinfection seriously
DOTr to operators: Take disinfection seriously
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Transportation has appealed to public transport operators and drivers to take disinfection seriously, after...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd sets early registration schedule for 2021-2022
DepEd sets early registration schedule for 2021-2022
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
Citing major changes in the school calendar for the current pandemic-marred school year 2020-2021, the Department of Education...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with