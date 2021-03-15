#VACCINEWATCHPH
Palace: COVID-19 vaccination tracker up this week
Officials of the Datu Blah Sinsuat District Hospital in Upi, Maguindanao receive COVID-19 vaccines in this undated photo.
The STAR/John Unson

Palace: COVID-19 vaccination tracker up this week

Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2021 - 9:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government is expected to launch this week a vaccine tracker that will trace the progress of its COVID-19 inoculation program, Malacañang said Monday.  

"On Wednesday, we will launch our vaccine tracker. Let's wait for it. It will be launched this week," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

The Philippines launched its COVID-19 vaccination program last March 1, a day after the arrival of 600,000 doses of vaccines developed by Chinese firm Sinovac.The Duterte administration also received a total of 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca shots acquired through the COVAX facility this month.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros over the weekend called on the government to put up a tracker so the public can easily check progress of vaccination efforts against COVID-19.

"A vaccine tracker updated daily and accurately will be especially important when we start receiving the vaccines we paid for. It will also be a money trail so we can find out where the billions of pesos we borrowed are going. We should be able to see that our money is being put to good and efficient use," she said, partly in Filipino. 

Roque said a total of 1.4 million doses of Sinovac jabs may be delivered to the country this month. More vaccines are expected to arrive in April, he added.

"We will have at least one million Sinovac doses and we will have 400,000 doses donated also by Sinovac. That is within the month of March," the Palace spokesman said.

"Come April, the bulk of our orders, including the Novavax vaccines and other orders are scheduled for arrival," he added.  

Roque said the documents for the emergency use application (EUA) of Russian vaccine Sputnik V have also been completed.

"The submission of all the documents of Sputnik V has been completed. We expect, anytime now, that Sputnik V will be given an EUA," he said.

Russia has offered to supply the Philippines with Sputnik V shots developed by Gamaleya Research Institute.

Last month, Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta said the discussions on the possible procurement of Sputnik V vaccines are in a "very advanced stage." He said the jabs would be acquired through a government-to-government commercial agreement.

During a meeting with the government's pandemic task force last week, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said more than 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines may be secured in the second quarter.

The Duterte administration seeks to inoculate 50 million to 70 million people by the end of the year.

Palace: COVID-19 vaccination tracker up this week
