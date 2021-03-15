China relaxes visa application for Filipinos who got Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy on Monday said it will ease visa applications for Filipinos who received Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines in a bid to resume an "orderly cross-border" travel.

Some 600,000 doses of Sinovac were the first jabs to reach the country in end-February as a donation from the Chinese government. The vaccines, at that time the only option, kicked off the country's inoculation efforts that were delayed for weeks.

The Chinese embassy in a statement said Filipino applicants including their kin traveling to China could submit applications with requirements that were set before the pandemic began.

It said too that it would expand the scope of those applying for emergency humanitarian needs.

This will cover "foreign family members of Chinese nationals or foreign nationals with Chinese permanent resident permit, including spouse, parents, children, and other dependent close relatives (siblings, grandparents and grandchildren), traveling to China for family reunion, family supporting, family visit, funeral of relatives or visiting relatives in critical medical condition.

Further, holders of APEC Business Travel Card could seek an M visa provided that they have an invite from the entity in Beijing.

"The Chinese embassy will pay close attention to the vaccination progress and the relevant arrangements regarding the issuuance of COVID-19 vaccination certificates in the Philippines," it said.

Officials added that they will be in talks with authorities in the Philippines for a mechanism on verifying vaccine certificates. The Department of Foreign Affairs has yet to comment on this.

Apart from the 600,000 donated, the Duterte administration signed last week a purchase deal for 1 million more doses of the Sinovac. This is the first ever procurement agreement — pegged at P700 million — that it has signed with a vaccine developer, as other deals have yet to be finalized.

State-owned pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm has also applied for emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The said jab was the one administered to several militarymen, security details of President Rodrigo Duterte, as well as other government officials as early as September 2020.

It was despite no vaccine cleared for EUA at that time, which meant that the jabs were smuggled and the inoculations were ilegal. Still, no one has been held accountable for the incident, which was only one out of the many vaccine-related issues the administration has had to face. — Christian Deiparine