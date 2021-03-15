EU provides P133-M grant to help with pandemic response, vaccinations

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union has provided the Philippines €2.3 million (P133 million) in funding to strengthen the capacity of the country’s health system and aid in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

In a statement, the EU said majority of the funding will be invested by the World Health Organization office in the Philippines to improve the country’s health system capacity to rapidly identify, respond to and suppress COVID-19 outbreaks.

Related Stories Top COVAX donors US, EU welcome arrival of AstraZeneca jabs in Philippines

“The grant will help strengthen diagnostic capacity, epidemiological surveillance, contact tracing and management, improving clinical management outcomes, appropriate risk communications, and of course, facilitating equitable vaccine distribution across the country,” WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe said in the launching of the EU-funded project Monday.

WHO Philippines will implement the grant for pandemic response and preparedness initiatives over a three-year period.

A portion of the assistance will be also used on WHO-backed activities to help prepare for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The grant will strengthen immunization rollout plan: from planning, distribution, rollout, screening and post vaccination,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

The project is part of a €20.5-million program between the EU and the WHO covering the Philippines, Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

“We now see a light at the end of the tunnel with the arrival of the vaccines but we are not out of the tunnel yet. It is important to not let our guard down,” EU Ambassador Luc Véron said.

Philippines and EU

The Philippines, under President Rodrigo Duterte, has had a controversial relationship with the regional bloc.

In 2017, the chief executive threatened to expel diplomats representing the European Union as a reaction to the criticism of his bloody “war on drugs.” The EU delegation in Manila said the group of European lawmakers who suggested the bloc might tighten its term of trade with the Philippines for human rights reasons “was not a European Union mission.”

The European Parliament in 2020 approved a resolution condemning the “rapid” deterioration of human rights and press freedom in the Philippines under the Duterte administration. The parliament issued similar calls in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Last month, Duterte accused the EU of holding up supplies of coronavirus vaccines, particularly AstraZeneca, to other countries and complained that Southeast Asian nations are not as powerful when it comes to securing jabs.

Team Europe, consisting of the EU and its member states together with the European Bank, has provided €2.2 billion (P130 billion) to the WHO-led COVAX facility.

The Philippines has received an initial 525,000 doses of AstraZeneca shots supplied by COVAX. It is expected to receive up to 4.5 million more doses of from the global initiative.