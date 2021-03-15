DENR raises alarm over healthcare waste in ocean

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has called on local government units (LGUs) to strictly implement the proper handling of pandemic-related wastes following the discovery of single-use face masks entangled in the coral reefs of Anilao, Batangas.

“The recent discovery of disposable face masks, plastic face shields, and other household healthcare wastes in our reefs is alarming. These wastes will harm both marine life and divers,” Environment secretary Roy Cimatu said.

As a remedial measure, the DENR said it has coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to ensure that all international and inter-island vessels and even small fishing vessels, are provided with yellow bins for the proper disposal and storage of generated COVID-related healthcare wastes including used face masks, gloves, cotton, tissue paper and testing kits.

Environment Undersecretary for solid waste management and LGU concerns Benny Antiporda said the DENR is also working closely with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) regarding the proper handling of household healthcare wastes, cleaning of estuaries or esteros and to constantly remind those living near waterways to not throw wastes directly into the bodies of water.

Antiporda admitted that monitoring the handling of healthcare wastes from households is more difficult than monitoring those collected from hospitals and quarantine facilities.

“These (quarantine and medical) facilities are required to put up a treatment facility and get a hauling permit, so monitoring medical wastes comes easy with these sectors,” Antiporda pointed out.

Antiporda said imposing strict compliance with waste segregation at source is the best way to manage solid waste from households.

“Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, we already expected that more household healthcare wastes will be generated. Hence, the DENR through the National Solid Waste Management Commission (NSWMC), has issued reminders on the proper disposal of these wastes,” Antiporda, who is also the alternate chair of the NSWMC, said.

Antiporda said the DENR, together with its partner-agencies, will further discuss in the coming days effective solutions to address the “global problem” of household healthcare wastes ending up in oceans and other water bodies.

Cimatu, meanwhile, reminded LGUs that aside from imposing strict segregation of wastes in households, they must also implement an effective collection system and advocate use of yellow bins for potentially infectious wastes or personal protective equipment.

The DENR has already distributed yellow bins to the city government of Manila in November 2020. It said it will distribute more yellow bins to other LGUs in the coming months.

British Broadcasting Network (BBC) Philippine correspondent Howard Johnson, together with professional divers from the Anilao Scuba Dive Center, had found disposable surgical masks and plastic waste littering a popular dive spot in Anilao. The discovery was reported by BBC last week.

Groups urge gov’t to address plastic pollution

Consumer advocacy group Laban Konsyumer Inc. and environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition have called on the government to address the worsening plastic pollution in the country such as enacting measures that would ban single-use plastics (SUPs).

In a joint statement issued yesterday, Laban Konsyumer and EcoWaste highlighted two policy opportunities that may lead to the country’s shift to environmentally sustainable packaging and product delivery systems.

First is through the 18th Congress’ enactment of a national legislation banning SUPs, and second is through the issuance of a list of non-environmentally acceptable products and packaging (NEAP) in accordance with Republic Act (RA) 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

Both groups issued the joint statement in observance of World Consumer Rights Day today, with a theme “Tackling Plastic Pollution” set by Consumers International, an organization of consumer groups around the world.

“We need a strong policy in the form of a Republic Act that will provide a general framework, direction and timeline toward phasing out SUPs on a national scale within a reasonable period,” Vic Dimagiba, president of Laban Konsyumer and a full-time member of Consumers International, said.

“The adoption of such a law will support and strengthen the efforts by national government agencies, local government units, industries and businesses, civil society groups and consumers to address plastic pollution in an effective and united manner,” he added.

Among the LGUs that have already adopted ordinances banning or regulating plastic bags and other SUPs include the cities of Quezon, Manila, Makati, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Pasay, Pasig, Las Piñas, Mandaluyong, Caloocan, Antipolo, Baguio, Batangas, San Fernando, Santa Rosa, Trece Martires, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, Iriga, Lapu-Lapu, Puerto Princesa, San Carlos and many other cities and municipalities across the country.

For his part, EcoWaste’s chemical safety campaigner Thony Dizon stressed the importance of releasing the long overdue NEAP list, which the NSWMC is required to do one year after RA 9003 took effect in 2001.

“The 20-year delay in identifying and consequently banning products and packaging materials that are not environmentally acceptable has sadly led to the massive production of throw-away SUPs that are barely reused or recycled,” Dizon said.

Dizon noted that tons of plastic waste and their chemical additives are getting dumped, incinerated or disposed of in the oceans, endangering marine species.

The groups cited the 2015 report titled Plastic Waste Inputs from Land into the Ocean published in the US academic journal Science Magazine, wherein the Philippines was identified as among the world’s top contributors of plastic waste in the ocean. The report said the Philippines accounts for 6,237,653 kilos of plastic waste per day, of which 81 percent is mismanaged.

Meanwhile, in another report, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said that “plastic packaging accounts for nearly half of all plastic waste globally, and much of it is thrown away within just a few minutes of its first use”

“Our oceans have been used as a dumping ground, choking marine life and transforming some marine areas into a plastic soup,” the UNEP said.

In a separate statement, Consumers International director general Helena Leurent said it is high time for consumers and governments to work together toward sustainable consumption.

“Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing issues facing our planet. Consumer awareness of the plastics crisis is growing around the world,” Leurent said.

“Consumers have a crucial role to shape the marketplace, and we must support them to mobilize businesses and governments, to ensure sustainable consumption is accessible to all,” she added.