#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Opposition lawmakers urge House to condemn, investigate âBloody Sundayâ raids
Women members of groups Anakpawis, Amihan, RUWA and other groups hold protest marking International Women's Day in Mendiola, Manila on March 8, 2021.
AMIHAN/released

Opposition lawmakers urge House to condemn, investigate ‘Bloody Sunday’ raids

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Eight opposition lawmakers are calling on the House of Representatives to condemn and investigate the “Bloody Sunday” raids that led to the deaths of nine activists and the arrests of six more.

The six-member Makabayan bloc, together with Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) and Rep. Kit Belmonte (Quezon City) filed Wednesday House Resolution No. 1644 calling on the chamber’s human rights panel to investigate the simultaneous police and military operations in Calabarzon last March 7.

“Left unchecked, the raids, arrests and killing, being part of an ongoing crackdown against progressive organizations, is expected to continue and would worsen the already dire state of human rights in the country,” the lawmakers said in House Resolution No. 1644.

Nanlaban?

The lawmakers said testimonies of witnesses of the raids run counter to police’s narrative that those shot and killed fought back.

“This is evident in the killing of [Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Cavite Coordinator] Emmanuel “Manny” Asuncion, whose office, the Workers Assistance Center in Damariñas City, was subject to a raid but was located several kilometers away from the location indicated in the search warrant,” the lawmakers said.

The lawmakers also noted that the killings of the activists came a day after President Rodrigo Duterte directed government forces to kill armed rebels and ignore human rights.

READ: UN 'appalled' by killing of 9 activists in Calabarzon raids

They also said that this is not the first time that simultaneous police operations for the implementation of search warrants resulted in killings and arrests of activists and members of progressive organizations.

But will House heed their call?

The leftist Makabayan bloc, composed of Reps. Ferdinand Gaite, Carlos Zarate, Eufemia Cullamat, Arlene Brosas, France Castro and Sarah Elago, have repeatedly called for investigations into various alleged abuses by uniformed personnel, but the House, dominated by allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, has yet to heed their call.

For one, a House panel has yet to take up their proposed investigation into the killings of nine Tumandok community leaders and the arrest of 18 others in police and military operations in Capiz and Iloilo.

They have also tried to seek an investigation into the arrests of six trade unionists and a journalist during Human Rights Day in 2020, but to no avail.

Philstar.com has asked the office of House human rights committee chairperson Rep. Jesus Suntay if he would be following the call of the opposition lawmakers, but has yet to receive a response as of posting.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MAKABAYAN BLOC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House strips Defensor of committee posts
House strips Defensor of committee posts
17 hours ago
Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, an administration lawmaker identified with the previous House speaker, was stripped...
Headlines
fbfb
OWWA: Hotel budget for returning Pinoys depleted
OWWA: Hotel budget for returning Pinoys depleted
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is seeking an additional P9.8 billion for the hotel accommodation and other needs...
Headlines
fbfb
No need to revert to MECQ &ndash; Palace
No need to revert to MECQ – Palace
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Despite reports of family clusters being infected by COVID-19, Malacañang reiterated there is no need yet to shift...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 22 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate hearing on unlawful killings
play
LIVE: Senate hearing on unlawful killings
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Joint committees of the Senate will probe on Thursday the spate of unlawful killings that have hounded members of the legal...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Lorenzana rejects Senate call to remove general as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
Lorenzana rejects Senate call to remove general as NTF-ELCAC spokesperson
13 minutes ago
"If you remove General Parlade, then remove the armed forces from the task force as well. This would mean that the armed forces...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to consider proposal to declare state of emergency over ASF &mdash; Palace
Duterte to consider proposal to declare state of emergency over ASF — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 15 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte would look into the proposal of some senators to declare a state of emergency to support the swine...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines posts biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly six months
Philippines posts biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly six months
1 hour ago
The country recorded the highest single-day rise since September 19, when the country had 3,962 cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Karapatan: Kin of dead in Calabarzon raids victims twice over with late release of remains
Karapatan: Kin of dead in Calabarzon raids victims twice over with late release of remains
2 hours ago
Rights group Karapatan said barring access to the remains is torture of the bereaved.
Headlines
fbfb
DILG to ask additional funds to extend contact tracers' contracts
DILG to ask additional funds to extend contact tracers' contracts
3 hours ago
DILG was able to re-hire only 15,000 contact tracers under a six-month contract this year. 
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with