'Just vanish quietly into the night,' Palace tells former envoy looking to appeal dismissal
This part of the caught video footage showed Philippine Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro maltreating her Filipino household staff in her residence
(Screengrab from Globo News/via Fantastico)

'Just vanish quietly into the night,' Palace tells former envoy looking to appeal dismissal

(Philstar.com) - March 9, 2021 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday advised a former envoy who was sacked for maltreating her household staff not to appeal her case, citing the compelling evidence against her and the fact that the dismissal was ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

Former Ambassador to Brazil Marichu Mauro last week said she would go to the courts to seek an "unbiased judgment," alleging that her case was "railroaded."

"We all saw what happened," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in Filipino during a televised briefing, referring to footage of Mauro physically abusing her domestic employee.

"So, I think, [former] Ambassador Mauro, the best option is to just vanish quietly into the night."

While acknowledging that Mauro is within her rights to move for appeal, Roque said doing so would be difficult and that he is at a loss as to what further reconsideration the former envoy can seek "because the decision was rendered by the president himself."

"She can seek reconsideration from the Office of the President but it's so hard to argue with a video of what transpired," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"Of course, she is the face of the Philippines to another country, so we cannot compromise as far as conduct of our highest officials are concerned especially alter egos of the president in other parts of the world."

Duterte announced Mauro's dismissal during a televised address last Monday night. The chief executive said Mauro will no longer be allowed to hold public posts or enter civil service and has forfeited her retirement benefits.

Roque reiterated the severity of the punishment on Tuesday, noting that Mauro will no longer hold a public post "not just in the administration but till kingdom come."

Mauro was charged for maltreating her household staff in November last year.

A report from Brazil's GloboNews identifies the victim as a 51-year-old Filipino who worked in the ambassador's official residence behind the embassy's main building.

The CCTV footage recorded from the diplomatic residence was also used as evidence in a complaint against Mauro there in late August.

Mauro presented her credentials to Brazilian President Michel Temer in April 2018. Aside from Brazil, the embassy there also has jurisdiction over Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela. — Bella Perez-Rubio

