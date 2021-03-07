#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Amid new COVID-19 spike, Robredo reminds Filipinos: Don't be complacent
Inage lifted from the Facebook page of Vice President Leni Robredo.
Facebook/Leni Robredo

Amid new COVID-19 spike, Robredo reminds Filipinos: Don't be complacent

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 7, 2021 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus infections are on the rise once more despite the formal beginning of the government's national vaccination program, which should prompt Filipinos to stay vigilant with regards to minimum health standards, Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday. 

Speaking at her weekly radio show Sunday morning, the country's No. 2 reminded Filipinos that the current vaccine supply in the country is still limited to healthcare frontliners and professionals and later, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

This comes as the Department of Health on Sunday afternoon logged over 3,000 coronavirus cases for the third day in a row.

"We’ve been in lockdown for so long, so some people grew impatient. Others got complacent because there were days where we only had more than 1,000 cases. But now, it’s scary because there were 3,000 plus cases for the last three days," Robredo said in mixed Filipino and English.

"I hope we don't get complacent even if there are available vaccines now. We [in government] should show that too," she added, pointing to recent resolutions by the government's coronavirus task force looking to ease travel restrictions, particularly health requirements, for travelers. 

Earlier Sunday, the Department of Health also reported that the Philippine Genome Center had found that one of 30 anonymized samples from the Philippine General Hospital was found to have traces of the South African coronavirus variant.

To date, exactly 594,412 coronavirus cases have been recorded by the department. 

The Philippines, among the hardest-hit countries by the pathogen, is still under the world's longest quarantine. 

"It's been some time now that the number of cases has been slowly rising," the vice president also said, citing a report by the OCTA Research Group of top barangays with new COVID cases in Metro Manila.

"This is why we should not relax our health protocols," she said. 

Franco Luna

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VICE PRESIDENT LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MMDA eyes review of quarantine rules
MMDA eyes review of quarantine rules
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Quarantine policies in the National Capital Region are to be reviewed by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority as...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 18 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Complaint filed vs DSWD, DTI over 'inaction' on online privilege guidelines for PWD, seniors
Complaint filed vs DSWD, DTI over 'inaction' on online privilege guidelines for PWD, seniors
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"It looks like [the commitments] of the DTI and DSWD have been lip service," LKI president Vic Dimagiba, a lawyer, told Philstar.com in...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH on rising cases: Next 2 weeks crucial
DOH on rising cases: Next 2 weeks crucial
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The next two weeks are extremely important as this will determine if the country is able to manage the rising cases of COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG reports increased vaccine confidence after local town hall meetings
DILG reports increased vaccine confidence after local town hall meetings
5 hours ago
"We hope that more can be convinced because this is the most effective way for us to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Amid new COVID-19 spike, Robredo reminds Filipinos: Don't be complacent
Amid new COVID-19 spike, Robredo reminds Filipinos: Don't be complacent
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"I hope we don't get complacent even if there are available vaccines now," Robredo said in mixed Filipino and English.&n...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't implements stricter health protocols amid COVID-19 case surge &mdash; Palace
Gov't implements stricter health protocols amid COVID-19 case surge — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The government is tightening on the enforcement of COVID-19 safety measures and is closely monitoring the spikes in the number...
Headlines
fbfb
PSG to continue enforcing 'very strict' measures to ensure Duterte's safety
PSG to continue enforcing 'very strict' measures to ensure Duterte's safety
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
While President Rodrigo Duterte has been very visible to the public recently, his security aides would continue to implement...
Headlines
fbfb
Oil companies to slash pump prices this week
Oil companies to slash pump prices this week
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
After several weeks of successive price hikes, oil companies are expected to slash pump prices this coming week.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte adviser sees economic rebound by Q4
Duterte adviser sees economic rebound by Q4
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion sees economic recovery in the fourth quarter...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with