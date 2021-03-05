Philippines logs 3,045 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise since mid-October

MANILA, Philippines — Days after starting its vaccination campaign, the Philippines recorded 3,045 new coronavirus infections Friday—the highest single day rise since mid-October—pushing the country’s caseload to 587,704.

Of the total recorded cases, 40,074 or 6.8% are active, latest data from the Department of Health showed. Majority or 95.3% of these are mild and asymptomatic cases.

The department also recorded 178 new recoveries, bringing to 535,207 the total number of COVID-19 survivors.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 12,423 after 19 more patients succumbed to the disease.

What’s new today?