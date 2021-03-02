COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 580,000 with 2,067 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — For the sixth consecutive day, the Department of Health reported more than 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing to 580,442 the total number of infections in the country.

The DOH logged 2,067 new COVID-19 cases, latest data showed.

Of the total, 33,610 or 5.8% are active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment and quarantine.

The number of recoveries increased to 534,463 after 144 more people recuperated from the respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, the department recorded 47 new fatalities related to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 12,369.

What’s new today?