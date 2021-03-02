#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 580,000 with 2,067 new infections
A health worker administers the Sinovac vaccine to her colleague at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on March 1, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 580,000 with 2,067 new infections

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — For the sixth consecutive day, the Department of Health reported more than 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing to 580,442 the total number of infections in the country.

The DOH logged 2,067 new COVID-19 cases, latest data showed.

Of the total, 33,610 or 5.8% are active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment and quarantine.

The number of recoveries increased to 534,463 after 144 more people recuperated from the respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, the department recorded 47 new fatalities related to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 12,369.

What’s new today?

  • The more contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has reached the Philippines, with six cases so far reported. The government is aiming to immediately contain the spread of the B.1.351 variant as it may have an impact on vaccine efficacy.
  • More hospitals in Metro Manila are conducting Sinovac vaccinations among their personnel.
  • China’s state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm submitted an application for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines. Food and Drug Administration Eric Domingo said the agency is currently checking the firm’s submission.
  • At least 20 individuals experienced “minor and common” adverse effects after getting vaccinated with CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech. “They were managed accordingly and nobody was admitted to a hospital.

