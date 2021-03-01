COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 578,381 on day govâ€™t launches vaccination drive

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached over 578,000 Monday as the government launched a vaccination campaign to contain Southeast Asia’s second worst COVID-19 outbreak.

The Department of Health reported 2,037 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the country’s caseload to 578,381.

Of the total, 31,708 or 5.5% were active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment and quarantine.

The country has been seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases with daily new infections breaching the 2,000-level in the past few days.

At least 534,351 individuals have recuperated from COVID-19 after the department recorded 86 additional recoveries.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 12,322 with four more patients succumbing to the respiratory illness.

