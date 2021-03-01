#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 578,381 on day govâ€™t launches vaccination drive
A health worker holds up a vial of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the first phase of vaccinations for health workers at a hospital in Manila on March 1, 2021.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 578,381 on day gov’t launches vaccination drive

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2021 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached over 578,000 Monday as the government launched a vaccination campaign to contain Southeast Asia’s second worst COVID-19 outbreak.

The Department of Health reported 2,037 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the country’s caseload to 578,381.

Of the total, 31,708 or 5.5% were active cases or those who are still undergoing treatment and quarantine.

The country has been seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases with daily new infections breaching the 2,000-level in the past few days.

At least 534,351 individuals have recuperated from COVID-19 after the department recorded 86 additional recoveries.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 12,322 with four more patients succumbing to the respiratory illness.

What’s new today?

  • The Philippines finally kicked off its inoculation drive, which has been delayed for weeks, with medical workers, government officials and uniformed personnel among the first in line to receive shots of CoronaVac, the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech. The vaccination campaign faces supply problems and public reluctance to get shots.
  • Philippine General Hospital Director Gerardo “Gap” Legaspi was the first person in the country who received an authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Last year, members of the Presidential Security Group and several government officials jumped the vaccination line and used smuggled vaccines developed by Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm despite the lack of regulatory approval.
  • Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. called the arrival of donated vaccines from China “doses of hope.” He urged Filipinos to get inoculated, saying it is their “moral obligation.”
  • Malacañang said Sinopharm has sought for the emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine. But Food and Drug Administration Director General said it has no information yet on the firm’s application.
  • Galvez said doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to arrive by the second quarter of the year. The vaccine czar said there is no definite date for the arrival of AstraZeneca shots but he is hoping the shipment will come before the first quarter ends. Officials initially said that jabs that will be distributed through the COVAX facility could be here by mid-February.
  • The Department of Foreign Affairs logged 17 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new recoveries, and no new fatalities among Filipinos abroad. 

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign
play
Philippines starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
(Updated) The rollout came just a day after the country received 600,000 doses of the Sinovac jab—a donation from the...
Headlines
fbfb
20 million Moderna shots arriving in 1st half &ndash; Locsin
20 million Moderna shots arriving in 1st half – Locsin
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Apart from COVID-19 vaccines from China and the United Kingdom, the Philippines also expects to receive shots from United...
Headlines
fbfb
Three SC magistrates vying for chief justice spot
Three SC magistrates vying for chief justice spot
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Three magistrates of the Supreme Court are vying to become the next chief justice.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo rejects removal of swab test, quarantine as travel requirement
Robredo rejects removal of swab test, quarantine as travel requirement
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo opposed yesterday the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious...
Headlines
fbfb
No AstraZeneca delivery today
No AstraZeneca delivery today
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Due to lack of supply, the arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines coming from the COVAX Facility of the World Health Organization...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Working days in place of holidays will 'burden, demoralize' Filipino workers &mdash; Hontiveros
Working days in place of holidays will 'burden, demoralize' Filipino workers — Hontiveros
31 minutes ago
Government should take back a move to decrease the number of non-working holidays this year, a senator said Monday, describing...
Headlines
fbfb
QC ready to conduct own probe into police-PDEA shootout if needed
QC ready to conduct own probe into police-PDEA shootout if needed
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“[Mayor Jor Belmonte] was very much affected after the shooting incident in Commonwealth as it put at risk the lives...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine czar: No date yet for arrival of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines
Vaccine czar: No date yet for arrival of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines
By Christian Deiparine | 1 hour ago
Sinovac doses arrived in the country as February came to a close, but the arrival dates for AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Who are the first Filipinos to get authorized COVID-19 jabs?
Who are the first Filipinos to get authorized COVID-19 jabs?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Philippine General Hospital Gerardo “Gap” Legaspi was the first person to receive CoronaVac, the vaccine developed...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel OKs bill creating Philippine Centers for Disease Prevention and Control
House panel OKs bill creating Philippine Centers for Disease Prevention and Control
3 hours ago
"To better prepare against public health emergencies, we need to embark on two essential initiatives: health modernization...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with