New COVID-19 cases in the Philippines again reach 4-month high

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:17 p.m.) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has again reached a four-month high, with the Department of Health reporting Saturday 2,921 new cases of the infectious respiratory disease, which pushed the total to 574,247.

This is the most number of cases recorded in a single day since October 16, when the country recorded 3,139 cases.

Just this Friday, the DOH recorded 2,651 more COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day since October 17, when the Philippines recorded 2,673 additional cases.

Latest data from the DOH show that there 37,093 of the cases are still active, which means they are still being managed in isolation facilities or hospitals.

The DOH also reported that 42 more died due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 12,289, while 293 more recovered, bringing the total number of survivors to 12,289.

Private research firm OCTA has flagged an increase in cases in Metro Manila and warned that if not curbed, the region can see around 2,500 cases per day by March.

What’s new today?