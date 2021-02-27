#VACCINEWATCHPH
New COVID-19 cases in the Philippines again reach 4-month high
Mock recipients of COVID-19 jab are being observed during the vaccine simulation of The Medical City in Pasig on Feb. 18, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - February 27, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:17 p.m.) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has again reached a four-month high, with the Department of Health reporting Saturday 2,921 new cases of the infectious respiratory disease, which pushed the total to 574,247.

This is the most number of cases recorded in a single day since October 16, when the country recorded 3,139 cases.

Just this Friday, the DOH recorded 2,651 more COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day since October 17, when the Philippines recorded 2,673 additional cases.

Latest data from the DOH show that there 37,093 of the cases are still active, which means they are still being managed in isolation facilities or hospitals.

The DOH also reported that 42 more died due to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 12,289, while 293 more recovered, bringing the total number of survivors to 12,289.

Private research firm OCTA has flagged an increase in cases in Metro Manila and warned that if not curbed, the region can see around 2,500 cases per day by March.

What’s new today?

  • The government is keeping Metro Manila Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City and Lanao del Sur under general community quarantine for the whole month of March.
  • The government’s pandemic task force is not requiring travelers to get themselves tested for COVID-19, unless required by the local government of their destination. It also waives the requirement for travelers to quarantine, unless they show symptoms of infection.
  • Doctors from the Philippine General Hospital are calling for further assessment of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. before it is given to healthcare workers.

