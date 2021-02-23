#VACCINEWATCHPH
Auring weakens, but rains to persist
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the weather disturbance was expected to dissipate while traversing Southern Luzon. As of 3 p.m., it was spotted at 50 kilometers west-southwest of Legazpi City in Albay.
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - February 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Auring (international name Dujuan) weakened into a low-pressure area after making landfall over Batag Island in Northern Samar yesterday, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the weather disturbance was expected to dissipate while traversing Southern Luzon. As of 3 p.m., it was spotted at 50 kilometers west-southwest of Legazpi City in Albay.

Moderate to heavy rains will persist over Camarines Norte, Quezon and Aurora provinces today.

PAGASA also said “light to moderate to at times heavy rains” would prevail over Metro Manila, the rest of the Calabarzon and Mimaropa regions and in the provinces of Camarines Sur, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and Batanes.

As of 2 p.m., it lifted all tropical cyclone wind signals in areas along Auring’s path but warned against moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of the country.

PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz continued to warn against floods and landslides due to rains spawned by Auring, the first tropical cyclone to enter the country this year.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 16,059 families have been forced out of their homes after the landfall in Samar yesterday.

Of the number, 49,236 persons or 12,825 families are taking temporary shelter in 308 evacuation centers while 1,720 other individuals or around 450 families are staying with relatives and friends.

Those who had to be pre-emptively evacuated are from Regions 7, 8, 10 and Caraga. In Region 10, 11 and Caraga alone, a total of 13,816 families or 53,236 persons were affected in 216 barangays where Auring is bringing more rains and causing flooding in various areas.

The NDRRMC said 179 houses have been damaged, four of which were totally destroyed while 175 were partially damaged.

Forty domestic Philippine Airlines flights were cancelled over the last five days as sea trips in Regions 6 and 7 were disallowed, causing 2,931 passengers, 857 rolling cargoes and six vessels to be stranded in different ports.

The NDRRMC said rescue operations continue to be prioritized as various government agencies and local government units are working hand in hand to help affected areas. – Michael Punongbayan

