#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Vaccine suppliers with EUA may start phase 3 trials
Dr. Jaime Montoya, executive director of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), said that vaccine developers Sinovac, Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Janssen Pharmaceuticals have already been greenlighted by the DOST and FDA and are seen to still push through with the trials.
STAR/File

Vaccine suppliers with EUA may start phase 3 trials

Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - February 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Having secured emergency use authorization or EUA for their respective vaccines, COVID-19 vaccine suppliers will most likely proceed with Phase 3 clinical trials in the country to gain a certificate of product registration from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that would allow them to commercially distribute their vaccines.

Dr. Jaime Montoya, executive director of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), said that vaccine developers Sinovac, Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Janssen Pharmaceuticals have already been greenlighted by the DOST and FDA and are seen to still push through with the trials.

Montoya said that Janssen has started clinical trials.

“From what I know, it will push through. Because we must keep in mind that even though they already have an emergency use authorization, their clinical trials must continue, and they need to finish their phase 3 clinical trial for them to be issued a certificate of product registration or full marketing authorization,” Montoya said in Filipino at a Laging Handa virtual press briefing yesterday.

Meanwhile, the DOST-PCHRD is open to providing support to the research and development of US-based molecular biologist and Catholic priest Fr. Nicanor Austriaco on a cheaper, yeast-based vaccine for COVID-19.

Montoya said they have learned about the Austriaco R&D on a yeast-based vaccine for COVID-19, which was welcomed as good news.

“This means we Filipinos are also helping in the discovery of new vaccines and we are not just waiting on those being developed in other countries,” Montoya said.

Montoya said that Austriaco has not yet approached the DOST for any possible assistance or collaboration.

Austriaco is based in Providence College in Rhode Island where he is a professor of theology and biology.

He is currently leading the University of Santo Tomas COVAX Vaccine Awareness Team and sits as a member-researcher of the OCTA research team.

COVID-19 VACCINE FDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government didn't know about indemnity requirement for vaccines &mdash; Palace official
Government didn't know about indemnity requirement for vaccines — Palace official
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
"We were not apprised or we did not know about that. Plantsado na sana lahat then this came out," Cabinet Secretary Karlo...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte defers nationwide shift to MGCQ until vaccinations begin
Duterte defers nationwide shift to MGCQ until vaccinations begin
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected a proposal to put the entire country to the lowest quarantine status, a move that experts...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise in over 3 months
Philippines logs 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise in over 3 months
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
To date, 563,456 have had COVID-19 in the Philippines. Of these, 28,488 or 5.1% are active cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Biden government: South China Sea ruling final, legally binding
Biden government: South China Sea ruling final, legally binding
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 day ago
The United States and the Philippines discussed opportunities to strengthen their alliance as the administration of President...
Headlines
fbfb
House passes bill to expedite COVID-19 vaccine purchase, create indemnity fund
House passes bill to expedite COVID-19 vaccine purchase, create indemnity fund
6 hours ago
"The claim for indemnification for serious adverse event directly arising from the administration of COVID-19 vaccine must...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senior Duterte not in vaccine priority list &ndash; Palace
Senior Duterte not in vaccine priority list – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte won’t be among the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because the China-made shots that are expected...
Headlines
fbfb
House approves vaccine indemnification fund
House approves vaccine indemnification fund
By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Voting 225 with six abstentions, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill 8648 (Emergency...
Headlines
fbfb
Nurses for vaccines: Philippines in talks with UK, Germany
Nurses for vaccines: Philippines in talks with UK, Germany
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
The Department of Labor and Employment is negotiating to secure at least 600,000 COVID vaccines from the United Kingdom and...
Headlines
fbfb
Auring weakens, but rains to persist
Auring weakens, but rains to persist
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Tropical Depression Auring (international name Dujuan) weakened into a low-pressure area after making landfall over Batag...
Headlines
fbfb
Labor group files P100 wage hike petition
Labor group files P100 wage hike petition
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Labor group Defend Jobs Philippines yesterday filed a formal petition seeking a P100 across-the-board wage increase for workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with