Vaccine suppliers with EUA may start phase 3 trials

MANILA, Philippines — Having secured emergency use authorization or EUA for their respective vaccines, COVID-19 vaccine suppliers will most likely proceed with Phase 3 clinical trials in the country to gain a certificate of product registration from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that would allow them to commercially distribute their vaccines.

Dr. Jaime Montoya, executive director of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), said that vaccine developers Sinovac, Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Janssen Pharmaceuticals have already been greenlighted by the DOST and FDA and are seen to still push through with the trials.

Montoya said that Janssen has started clinical trials.

“From what I know, it will push through. Because we must keep in mind that even though they already have an emergency use authorization, their clinical trials must continue, and they need to finish their phase 3 clinical trial for them to be issued a certificate of product registration or full marketing authorization,” Montoya said in Filipino at a Laging Handa virtual press briefing yesterday.

Meanwhile, the DOST-PCHRD is open to providing support to the research and development of US-based molecular biologist and Catholic priest Fr. Nicanor Austriaco on a cheaper, yeast-based vaccine for COVID-19.

Montoya said they have learned about the Austriaco R&D on a yeast-based vaccine for COVID-19, which was welcomed as good news.

“This means we Filipinos are also helping in the discovery of new vaccines and we are not just waiting on those being developed in other countries,” Montoya said.

Montoya said that Austriaco has not yet approached the DOST for any possible assistance or collaboration.

Austriaco is based in Providence College in Rhode Island where he is a professor of theology and biology.

He is currently leading the University of Santo Tomas COVAX Vaccine Awareness Team and sits as a member-researcher of the OCTA research team.