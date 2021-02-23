#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Tighten watch over pork imports, Customs told
A whiteboard message is displayed on a table of an empty meat stall at the Murphy Public Market in Quezon City after vendors decided to go on a pork and chicken holiday yesterday.
STAR/File

Tighten watch over pork imports, Customs told

Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - February 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III directed the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to watch out for traders who may misclassify pork imports once the new minimum access volume (MAV) allocations and tariff rates are approved.

During a recent Department of Finance (DOF) Executive Committee (ExeCom) meeting, Dominguez advised Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero to prepare for increased inbound shipments to augment supply.

“Some pork importers may resort to technical smuggling,” Dominguez cautioned.

The BOC is a member of the new economic intelligence task group that President Duterte created recently to run after smugglers, profiteers and hoarders of agricultural products.

Lower tariffs slammed

At a Senate hearing yesterday, senators warned the country is going to lose at least P16 billion this year and see its hog industry collapse if the government implements the Department of Agriculture (DA)’s proposal to raise the MAV and reduce tariffs for pork.

Sen. Cynthia Villar questioned the proposal and suggested that the DA look at collecting tariffs and using it to subsidize local hog raisers. She emphasized that there must be a balance between importers and local hog raisers.

In separate manifestations, Sens. Nancy Binay, Risa Hontiveros, Imee Marcos and Francis Pangilinan strongly opposed the reduction of tariffs as this would drive local hog raisers to ruin.

Meanwhile, Malacañang said yesterday that Congress has to act on tariff-related matters while it is in session, as the recommendation to import more pork at lower tariffs is already awaiting President Duterte’s signature.

“While it is awaiting the signature of our President, it has to be signed while Congress is not in session... Since while Congress is in session, it has to act on matters pertaining to tariffs,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

Pork holiday continues

Yesterday, meat stalls in Murphy Market and Commonwealth Market in Quezon City were empty as vendors went on “pork holiday,” fearing losses they might incur if they sold meat with price ceilings in place.

Fifty meat vendors of Murphy refused to sell while at Commonwealth Market, no chicken and pork vendors opened their stalls, a report from OneNews said.

For its part, Consumer group Samahan at Ugnayan ng mga Konsyumer para sa Ikauunlad ng Bayan (SUKI Network) said that though they welcome any decrease in food prices, they also support the call of producers for new subsidies.

SUKI Network spokesman Reginald Vallejos said government should provide livestock and poultry raisers indemnification and support from the consequences of the African swine fever. – Catherine Talavera, Alexis Romero, Neil Jayson Servallos, Rhodina Villanueva, Paolo Romero

PORK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government didn't know about indemnity requirement for vaccines &mdash; Palace official
Government didn't know about indemnity requirement for vaccines — Palace official
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
"We were not apprised or we did not know about that. Plantsado na sana lahat then this came out," Cabinet Secretary Karlo...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte defers nationwide shift to MGCQ until vaccinations begin
Duterte defers nationwide shift to MGCQ until vaccinations begin
By Christian Deiparine | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected a proposal to put the entire country to the lowest quarantine status, a move that experts...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise in over 3 months
Philippines logs 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise in over 3 months
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
To date, 563,456 have had COVID-19 in the Philippines. Of these, 28,488 or 5.1% are active cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Biden government: South China Sea ruling final, legally binding
Biden government: South China Sea ruling final, legally binding
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 day ago
The United States and the Philippines discussed opportunities to strengthen their alliance as the administration of President...
Headlines
fbfb
House passes bill to expedite COVID-19 vaccine purchase, create indemnity fund
House passes bill to expedite COVID-19 vaccine purchase, create indemnity fund
6 hours ago
"The claim for indemnification for serious adverse event directly arising from the administration of COVID-19 vaccine must...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PhilSTAR Media Group bags Anvils for anniversary campaign, BW series
PhilSTAR Media Group bags Anvils for anniversary campaign, BW series
By Denise Nicole Uy | 1 hour ago
Known to celebrate excellence of leading industry professionals, the 56th Anvil Awards recognized the outstanding performance...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine suppliers with EUA may start phase 3 trials
Vaccine suppliers with EUA may start phase 3 trials
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
Having secured emergency use authorization or EUA for their respective vaccines, COVID-19 vaccine suppliers will most likely...
Headlines
fbfb
No more swab test for all tourists in Cebu
No more swab test for all tourists in Cebu
By Le Phyllis Antojado | 1 hour ago
Cebu province has eliminated the swab test requirement for tourists in a move to revive its economy, which has taken a beating...
Headlines
fbfb
Tighten watch over pork imports, Customs told
Tighten watch over pork imports, Customs told
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III directed the Bureau of Customs to watch out for traders who may misclassify pork imports...
Headlines
fbfb
SC postpones oral arguments on terror law
SC postpones oral arguments on terror law
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has suspended today’s fourth oral arguments on the petition questioning the Anti-Terrorism Act of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with