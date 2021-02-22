#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Hontiveros calls on NBI: Find travel agency linked to new Immigration 'pastillas' scheme
This undated file photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file

Hontiveros calls on NBI: Find travel agency linked to new Immigration 'pastillas' scheme

(Philstar.com) - February 22, 2021 - 3:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros has called on the National Bureau of Investigation to pin down the travel agency allegedly involved in the new “pastillas” scheme at the Bureau of Immigration that allows seamless entry of Chinese nationals into the country for a fee.

“Travel agencies have long been cohorts in corruption of BI in allowing illegal entry of Chinese nationals. There is already a pandemic but the abusive continues to enjoy,” Hontiveros said in Filipino.

This comes after the NBI last week conducted an entrapment operation inside the bureau’s office and arrested Vivian Lara, a liaison officer who was caught receiving P900,000 to process the entry of three Chinese nationals into the country.

The Chinese nationals were said to be clients of the travel agency.

Hontiveros again called for an overhaul in the bureau. She added: “There are Chinese nationals who have criminal records that enter the country because of conspiracy among travel agency and other corrupt BI personnel.”

Fact-finding panel created

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said over the weekend that he has ordered a creation of a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident. Lara has also been banned from entering any BI office and the bureau's accreditation of her employer, Calalang Law Office, has been suspended indefinitely.

The BI chief also said they are looking into an alleged breach in security protocols as Lara was able to enter her premises despite having an expired ID and her using a government office for a transaction.

“We are coordinating with the NBI in this investigation to see if there are any cohorts inside the Bureau, and to strengthen protocols to prevent illegal fixers from extorting aliens,” Morente added.

'Pastillas' scheme

The pastillas scheme was uncovered in a Senate legislative probe led by Hontiveros in early 2020. Under the racket, immigration officers allegedly received P10,000 grease money, rolled in paper that look like the milk candy pastillas, for each Chinese national allowed to breeze through passport checks.

At least 44 Immigration officers have since been suspended since and a second complaint has been filed with 86 employees named as respondents.

"This is a direct threat to our national security. We've already established that Chinese syndicates have exploited our women and children, among many other unspeakable crimes,” Hontiveros said.

She added that fake passports and counterfeit government documents processed through travel agencies have allowed them entry to the country.

Hontiveros then renewed her call to permanently abolish the Visa Upon Arrival (VUA) system for Chinese nationals, which she claims is what most syndicates use to traffic women into the country, adding that Chinese visitors must only enter the Philippines though channels monitored by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Visas Upon Arrival are granted to Chinese tourists screened by Department of Tourism-accredited tour operators in China and vetted by the BI. The VUA has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The VUA should be terminated. The rotten official of BI should be axed. Travel agencies should be made liable,” she added. — Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION PASTILLAS SCHEME RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Auring' weakens before landfall over Eastern Samar
'Auring' weakens before landfall over Eastern Samar
9 hours ago
(Updated) Tropical Depression Auring may make landfall over Eastern Samar as a tropical depression or a remnant low pressure...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden government: South China Sea ruling final, legally binding
Biden government: South China Sea ruling final, legally binding
By Pia Lee Brago | 17 hours ago
The United States and the Philippines discussed opportunities to strengthen their alliance as the administration of President...
Headlines
fbfb
Baguio, Metro Manila temperatures drop to lowest this year
Baguio, Metro Manila temperatures drop to lowest this year
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Temperatures in Baguio City and Metro Manila yesterday dropped to 9 degrees Celsius and 19.3 degrees Celsius, respectively...
Headlines
fbfb
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on February 22 due to 'Auring'
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on February 22 due to 'Auring'
8 hours ago
Here is a list of cities, municipalities and provinces which canceled classes and work on Monday.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 5 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Dengvaxia mess, mishandling of contracts delayed COVID-19 jabs &mdash; Drilon
Dengvaxia mess, mishandling of contracts delayed COVID-19 jabs — Drilon
33 minutes ago
"To me, the indemnification requirement is borne out by the events that transpired in the Dengvaxia controversy. Why, suddenly,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise in over 3 months
Philippines logs 2,288 new COVID-19 cases, highest rise in over 3 months
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
To date, 563,456 have had COVID-19 in the Philippines. Of these, 28,488 or 5.1% are active cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Storm signals lifted as 'Auring' weakens into LPA
Storm signals lifted as 'Auring' weakens into LPA
2 hours ago
Storm signals across the country are now lifted with tropical cyclone Auring (international name Dujuan) weakening into a...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG welcomes authority for LGUs to make advance payments for vaccines
DILG welcomes authority for LGUs to make advance payments for vaccines
2 hours ago
“This development will ascertain that both the NTF and the LGUs will speed up the process of securing COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Face-to-face classes might not resume until August
Palace: Face-to-face classes might not resume until August
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has rejected the proposal for physical classes to resume, setting back groups' calls for its safe...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with