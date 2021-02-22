'Auring' weakens before landfall over Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:22 a.m.) — Tropical Depression Auring may make landfall over Eastern Samar as a tropical depression or a remnant low pressure area, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday morning.

The tropical cyclone turned north-northwestward and is headed to Eastern Samar, where it is forecast to make landfall in the next six to 12 hours.

"Post-landfall, “AURING” is forecast to weaken considerably due to significant terrain interaction and the increasing wind shear, leading to deterioration into a remnant low within 24 hours, possibly sooner," PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. advisory.

At 7 a.m., Auring was located 205 km east northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte or 85 km east of Guian, Eastern Samar. It packs maximum winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving north northwestward at 20 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which means winds of 30 to 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours, is still hoisted in the following areas:

Luzon

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Albay

Catanduanes

the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)

Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

the northern portion of Cebu (Balamban, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Asturias, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Tuburan, Borbon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Tabogon, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Toboso, Escalante City, Calatrava)

the eastern portion of Capiz (Cuartero, Dumarao, Ma-Ayon, Pontevedra, Panay, President Roxas, Panitan, Dao, Pilar)

the eastern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles, San Rafael, Passi City, Barotac Viejo, Banate, San Enrique)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Areas under signal no. 1 will experience the combined effects of amihan and Auring, which will bring strong breeze with occasionally higher gusts.

Other areas that will experience these are Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portions of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, and the rest of Visayas and Bicol Region.

The seaboards of areas under signal no. 1, as well as the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon, the southern seaboard of Luzon and the remaining seaboards of Visayas will experience rough seas in the next 24 hours.

Forecast position

24 hours (Tuesday morning): 60 km northwest of Romblon, Romblon

— Patricia Lourdes Viray