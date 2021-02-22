#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Auring' weakens before landfall over Eastern Samar
This satellite imagery shows Tropical Depression Auring (international name: Dujuan).
JTWC

'Auring' weakens before landfall over Eastern Samar

(Philstar.com) - February 22, 2021 - 7:41am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:22 a.m.) — Tropical Depression Auring may make landfall over Eastern Samar as a tropical depression or a remnant low pressure area, state weather bureau PAGASA said Monday morning.

The tropical cyclone turned north-northwestward and is headed to Eastern Samar, where it is forecast to make landfall in the next six to 12 hours.

"Post-landfall, “AURING” is forecast to weaken considerably due to significant terrain interaction and the increasing wind shear, leading to deterioration into a remnant low within 24 hours, possibly sooner," PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. advisory.

At 7 a.m., Auring was located 205 km east northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte or 85 km east of Guian, Eastern Samar. It packs maximum winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving north northwestward at 20 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which means winds of 30 to 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours, is still hoisted in the following areas:

Luzon

  • Sorsogon
  • Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
  • Albay
  • Catanduanes
  • the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)

Visayas

  • Northern Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar
  • Biliran
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte
  • the northern portion of Cebu (Balamban, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Asturias, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Tuburan, Borbon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Tabogon, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
  • the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Toboso, Escalante City, Calatrava)
  • the eastern portion of Capiz (Cuartero, Dumarao, Ma-Ayon, Pontevedra, Panay, President Roxas, Panitan, Dao, Pilar)
  • the eastern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles, San Rafael, Passi City, Barotac Viejo, Banate, San Enrique)

Mindanao

  • Dinagat Islands
  • Surigao del Norte

Areas under signal no. 1 will experience the combined effects of amihan and Auring, which will bring strong breeze with occasionally higher gusts.

Other areas that will experience these are Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portions of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, and the rest of Visayas and Bicol Region.

The seaboards of areas under signal no. 1, as well as the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon, the southern seaboard of Luzon and the remaining seaboards of Visayas will experience rough seas in the next 24 hours.

Forecast position

  • 24 hours (Tuesday morning): 60 km northwest of Romblon, Romblon

— Patricia Lourdes Viray

LATEST UPDATE: February 22, 2021 - 7:14am

Follow this thread for updates on Auring, the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines this year. (Main photo: JMA)

February 22, 2021 - 7:14am

Tropical Depression Auring is expected to make landfall over the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar-Leyte area in the next 6 to 12 hours.

State weather bureau PAGASA says the weather disturbance is likely to further weaken before it makes landfall due to persistent high vertical wind shear brought about by the northeast monsoon or amihan.

At 4 a.m., Auring was located 195 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte with winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

February 20, 2021 - 5:36pm

PAGASA says Tropical Storm Auring has slightly weakened while moving northwestward.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the eye of Auring was spotted 440 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. 

Moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, it has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

February 20, 2021 - 11:50am

Tropical Storm Auring keeps its strength over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.

In PAGASA's 11 a.m. bulletin Saturday, the center of Auring was located 595 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph. Auring is moving eastward at 15 kph.

February 20, 2021 - 9:08am

PAGASA says Tropical Storm Auring has slightly weakened over the Philippine Sea. 

As of 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the center of Auring was spotted 475 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph while moving almost stationary.

February 19, 2021 - 5:33pm

"Auring" weakens into a tropical storm while it moves westward. 

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the eye of Auring was spotted 405 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. 

