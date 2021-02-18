80 more Filipinos abroad sick, 9 dead from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Thursday saw 80 more Filipinos overseas contracting the coronavirus along with nine new deaths, bringing its count of infections to 14,759.

The DFA in a daily bulletin attributed the spike in cases from an increase in reported cases in a country in Europe that it did not name. The numbers on February 18 are the highest for the week so far, after the 13 Filipino patients it tallied on Monday.

The new deaths tallied on Thursday bring the agency's death toll to 988, while 35 more recoveries put the overall figures of those who got well at 9,273.

Some 4,498 continue to receive treatment in now 87 countries that have confirmed cases among Filipinos.

"The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos and facilitate repatriations whenever possible," the agency said.

To date, the Middle East remains with the most cases at 8,110, with deaths now reaching 640 and recoveries at 4,755.

Also on Thursday, Europe took the spot of the second highest count of infections at 2,919, with Asia Pacific now at 2,870. The former has 125 deaths and 1,894 recoveries with the latter with fatalities still at 21 and patients who have recovered at 2,042.

The Americas continue to have the least at 860 infections, but it remains with the second worst fatality count at 202, along with 582 since recovered.

Globally, the number of individuals who have been sick with the COVID-19 breached 110 million along with 2.43 million deaths, per the tracker by Johns Hopkins University.

In both, the United States has kept the worst figures at 27.82 million cases and more than 490,000 deaths.

India (10.95 million), Brazil (9.97 million), the United Kingdom (4.08 million) and Russia (4.07 million) follow in the Top 5 list, while the Philippines' 555,163 put it at the 31st spot.